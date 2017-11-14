Watch the ‘Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris’ reveal right here

Destiny 2 has gotten off to a much better start than its predecessor, but as longtime Guardians know, the Destiny experience is nothing without a steady stream of new content and experiences. We’re coming up fast on the first Destiny 2 expansion, with Curse of Osiris scheduled to launch December 5 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. While we know the general premise of the game’s first expansion, Bungie will stream a full reveal to go in-depth on the destination, characters, and enemies we will meet on Wednesday, November 15. Here’s how to watch the reveal and what we know so far about Curse of Osiris.

How to watch

The reveal event kicks off at 11 a.m. PT on Wednesday, November 15 on Twitch. We made it easy and put the stream right in this post, so bookmark this page, come on back, and watch the show with us.

What we know so far

Sony debuted a reveal trailer, shown above, at Paris Games Week, which gave players a glimpse at the expansion’s story. Destiny players have wondered about the mysterious Osiris after he was mentioned multiple times throughout the original Destiny, and Curse of Osiris will finally bring the banished Vanguard member on screen.

While you were gunning your way through the campaign, “past and future” machines flocked to an ancient gate on Mercury to create an army with the goal of restructuring the entire universe as they see fit.

Guardians will have to stop the invasion, close the ancient gate, and stop the universe from spiraling out of control. But you’ll need the help of Osiris, who once predicted this series of events before he was expelled from the Vanguard for his dangerous thoughts. As mentioned by Ikora, it is unclear if Osiris will serve as a useful ally or contribute to the downfall of the universe.

Curse of Osiris will be available to those who bought Destiny 2‘s $35 season pass. The pass also includes the second expansion, which is expected to arrive next spring. It’s unclear if players will be able to purchase Curse of Osiris individually, but the original game’s season pass had the same price, with each of the two expansions priced at $20 as stand-alone purchases.