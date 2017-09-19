Everything you need to know to beat the Leviathan raid in 'Destiny 2'

The first raid in Destiny 2, Leviathan, is the toughest content the game has yet made available. The hours-long multi-stage battle requires a team of six players — more than anything else you’ll do in Destiny 2 — and requires you to be at the top of your gain with a recommended Power level of at least 270. A big part of every raid is dying over and over again to figure out what to do, but you can skip those hours with our handy Destiny 2 Leviathan raid guide.

From strategies for each encounter to what to expect from enemies you’ll face, we’ve got it all. Here’s how to clear the Leviathan raid quickly and efficiently with all your Destiny 2 pals.

Recommended gear

Generally, you want your Power level to be as high as you can get it for the raid. The recommended level is 270, but higher is obviously better, and teams in the 280s should be able to handle some of the tougher, damage-dealing portions of the raid much more easily than teams with lower numbers. It’s worth the investment of time to bring high-level gear with you.

Apart from that, you’ll find much of the raid includes close-range encounters with tough enemies, so reliable high-damage weapons are a lot of help. There are also a few Exotic weapons that seems specifically geared toward the raid.

Rat King

It’s tough to unlock the Rat King Exotic sidearm, but if you and your team can manage it, it’s a great gun to have with you. It’s a fast, effective kinetic weapon, but its best feature is that it gets a power buff for each other player who’s also using it. That means you can get up to six times the power out of Rat King during the raid.

Skyburner’s Oath

This anti-Cabal Energy weapon is basically designed for the raid. It’s a bit slow-firing, but it can be handy in a lot of situations, especially toward the end of the raid. It does extra damage when you aim down the sights, it can fire in full-auto mode, and it ignores Cabal Phalanx shields, which are those annoying riot shields that some enemies carry around. Phalanx enemies are especially irritating in the final phase of the raid, and a gun that can pop those guys without issue can be extremely handy.

Curtain Call

Judicious use of Power weapons is key to surviving aboard the Leviathan, and Curtain Call is extremely useful in a lot of cases. Its powerful rockets explode into additional cluster bombs that spread out, wreaking havoc over a large area. In portions of the raid where you have to fight lots of tough enemies at once, a bunch of giant explosions can be extremely helpful.

So it begins…Leviathan Castellum

Your first task in the raid is to find your way through the entryway, which will continually fill up with enemies. You’ll actually venture to three different locations throughout the Leviathan, and unless you find secret paths through the underbelly of the ship, you’ll continually return to the entry room to open the doorways to each new encounter.

Head through the room until you find a doorway with a small white glowing seal in front of it (see screenshot, below). You’ll need to bring three keys to back to this location to open the door behind you. On the seal are three symbols, one of which will appear as a hologram levitating off the ground. The hologram indicates which key you need to go get, and which enemy you have to kill to get it.

Around the room are four symbols in front of doors where enemies will spawn. A chalice; two battle axes crossed; a beast; and a sun. Take note of these symbols, because you’ll be dealing with them a lot throughout the raid. The hologram symbol on the seal will indicate which door to head to.

All the while, the room will fill with a variety of minion enemies. You’ll want to split into two teams. Leave about four people behind at the seal to protect it, and send two other people out into the room to hunt down the keys. Head to the doors denoted by the hologram symbol, where you’ll find a variety of Cabal enemies and one bigger guy with a yellow health bar, called the Standard Bearer. Kill him and he’ll drop the key you need, which you’ll then need to pick up and run back to the seal.

Once you have your first key, a new kind of enemy will appear and bee-line for the seal, called a Standard Liberator. They’re tougher than regular Legionaries and make their way straight for the seal that blocks the door. If a Liberator makes it to the seal, it’ll steal the last standard you brought to the lock, so you’ll have to recapture it. This is why you need to leave behind several team members to protect the seal. The fight there will be tough, and gets more and more difficult over time. The upshot is that standing on the seal gives you the Force of Will buff, which makes you a little more effective on defense.

Every so often when you kill a standard bearer, you’ll see a notification in the bottom left corner of the screen telling you a Consular has appeared. These are strange, Psion-looking guys who float in round orbs, and show up at specific points around the room. When a consular appears in the room, you need to dispatch someone to locate and kill it by running up and using a melee attack inside its bubble. If you don’t, the Consular will project invulnerable shields to protect both Standard Bearers and Standard Liberators.

It’s worth making a note of what the Consulars (also sometimes called Projections) look like, because you’ll need to deal with them a lot throughout the raid, and they always need to be killed as quickly as possible.

Killing the three Standard Bearers and bringing their standards back to the seal will open the first door, allowing you to head through to the Royal Pools.