How to make a clan in ‘Destiny 2’ and where to go from there

Although the majority of content in Destiny 2 — i.e., story missions, strikes, and competitive multiplayer — is playable whether or not you know anyone else with a copy of the game, you’re going to want to join a clan to get the most out of Bungie’s latest shooter. In Destiny 2, clans not only give you a convenient and easy way to communicate with your friends and organize for raids, but they also offer additional rewards as your clan progresses through various challenges and raises its level. If you’re clueless about how to make a clan in Destiny 2, the detailed guide below should provide you with everything you need to know.

Needless to say, there’s a lot going on in Destiny 2. Thankfully, we’ve put together a detailed beginner’s guide, as well as guides to leveling and the Crucible.

Creating a clan

If you already have a group of players ready to play together in Destiny 2, then you’re ready to create your own clan on Bungie’s website. Thankfully, it’s a remarkably easy process that should only take you a few minutes.

First, head to the official clan creation page and scroll to the bottom. You’ll see a few different entry fields here, including one for your clan’s name, as well as your “motto,” which can be a good way to introduce your clan to players who might not know you personally. The “shorthand” section is generally an abbreviation of your clan’s name that will appear next to your username, similar to the clan tags seen in other shooters, like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Once you’ve picked your name and motto, hit the button at the bottom of the page to go to your clan’s main menu in your internet browser. If you’re using the Destiny Companion app, you’ll get the same information, but it will be split among a few different pages. To view your clan information, click the banner icon at the bottom of the app.

Now you’re going to want players to populate your clan. You can always send them a clan invitation while playing Destiny 2, but to make the process a little easier, you can also send them a link to your profile page. To get there, go to your clan’s main menu and click “Clan Profile.” Anyone with the link will see an option on this page to send a join request — with the default clan settings, the clan leader or an administrator will have to confirm the request in order for the new player to join. You can also go to the “player management” section of the mobile app and click on the “invites” section. Here, you will see an option to invite any player you want, including those on your PlayStation Network or Xbox Live friends list.

Chat with your clan

You’ll want to use a headset or camera in order to talk to your clan mates while playing Destiny 2, but when you’re preparing for a raid or scheduling activities for the week, you can also make use of Bungie’s built-in online chat feature. Just click “clan chat” on the left side of your clan management page, and you’ll be able to talk to everyone in the group, and even turn on notifications so you don’t miss any messages. For larger clans, there are even administrator-only and fireteam options, so you can keep relevant information organized more clearly.

You can also organize a clan forum in the companion app. To create a thread in the forum, click your clan’s banner and select “forum” from the resulting menu. Then, hit the pencil icon in the upper-right corner to create either a “new topic” or “new recruitment topic.” Here, you can add polls, ideas, and even links to YouTube videos. A tag option also lets you better organize threads.

Make it your own

Now that you’ve created your clan, you need to make it stand out from the rest of the pack in order to attract new members. The first thing you’ll need is an awesome banner. Your flag will be visible for players to see, giving them an easy way to recognize a clan as they make their way throughout the game, and Bungie gives players a robust set of creation tools to make it perfect. These are usable in both the mobile app and in an internet browser — each platform gives you the same set of options — but we found the browser to be painfully slow.

The tools allow you to pick a banner emblem, emblem foreground, background colors, extra banner details, and an additional banner and detail color. The possibilities aren’t endless, but they do allow you to get creative. In order to start earning extra clan rewards once you’ve chosen your preferred colors, be sure to talk to Hawthorne on the Farm. She’ll provide your clan banner inventory item, which levels up as your clan completes certain activities.

Earn rewards

The best part about joining a clan is that it provides you with more loot. Clans earn special “Clan Engrams,” which give you new weapons and/or armor for completing many of the activities you were already going to do in Destiny 2. As the top of your clan’s profile, next to your banner, you’ll see a section labeled “rewards” with four icons underneath. You can earn these rewards each week for completing four of the games toughest challenges:

Completing the Nightfall Strike with your clan

Completing Trials of the Nine with your clan

Completing the Leviathan raid with your clan

Participating in the Crucible with your clan

At least half of the players in your fireteam must be members of your clan for it to count toward your reward, however. These rewards can also only be claimed once per week, and only one character per account can use them, so you won’t be able to trick out your Titan, Warlock, and Hunter all at once.

Level up

In addition to weekly rewards, your clan will also raise its overall level by completing activities, which will earn everyone in the clan certain perks when you reach new milestones. The total amount of experience you earn is capped each week, so you won’t be able to power-level your clan in a hurry, but the perks you earn will be usable by everyone in the clan, even if some players weren’t actively participating. These rewards are:

Level 2: Additional Glimmer from Engrams

Level 3: Better rewards for Public Events

Level 4: Better rewards from Cabal loot caches

Level 5: Additional reputation tokens in either Nightfall, a raid, or Trials of the Nine

Level 6: Increases other levels’ bonuses

Guided games

Not everyone is interested in committing to a clan, but they still want to take part in high-level endgame content, including the raid. Your clan can help those players, by letting them join your team in a “Guided Game.” Currently, the system is only available to a limited number of players, but guided games will allow players to offer themselves as a “seeker” for Trials of the Nine, Nightfall Strikes, and the Leviathan raid. Clans then offer themselves as a guide for the mission, and the two sides are matched up to form one complete fireteam.

This also means that your clan can still complete a raid, even if you have fewer than six members. A special “Oathkeeper’s Score” will be given to your clan for these activities, which lets seekers know if your clan typically sticks it out with newcomers until they complete a mission. Should you work particularly well with the new players, you can add them to your clan to act as guides for future missions.