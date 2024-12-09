How to respec passive abilities in Path of Exile 2

Just like in the first game, Path of Exile 2 has a skill tree that looks more like a massive cobweb. There are so many choices that you can easily feel overwhelmed and uncertain about how you spend your precious points, but the game isn't as mean as its monsters. There is a way you can refund your passive ability points and completely remake your build if you so desire. However, it does take a bit of work and figuring out if you want to do it, so let's run through the process.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 1 hour What You Need Complete The Mysterious Shade quest in Act 1

Talk to The Hooded One

Gold

How to respec in Path of Exile 2

You won't be able to respec any of your skills for the first few hours or Path of Exile 2 depending on how much time you spend grinding or doing side activities. If you want to unlock the option as fast as possible, follow the main questline of Act 1 first.

Step 1: Complete The Mysterious Shade quest.

Step 2: As part of this quest, you and Una will revive an NPC called The Hooded One in the Clearfell Encampment.

Step 3: After the quest is done, head back to Finn's tent to speak to The Hooded One and choose the Refund Passives option.

Step 4: Respecing will cost you gold, with the cost scaling based on how many points you are refunding. Because gold is very easy to come by, you should never have to worry about the cost. As long as you have the cash, you can respec as many times as you want.