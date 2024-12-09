 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to respec passive abilities in Path of Exile 2

By
path of exile 2 cross platform lead
Grinding Gear Games

Just like in the first game, Path of Exile 2 has a skill tree that looks more like a massive cobweb. There are so many choices that you can easily feel overwhelmed and uncertain about how you spend your precious points, but the game isn't as mean as its monsters. There is a way you can refund your passive ability points and completely remake your build if you so desire. However, it does take a bit of work and figuring out if you want to do it, so let's run through the process.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

1 hour

What You Need

  • Complete The Mysterious Shade quest in Act 1

  • Talk to The Hooded One

  • Gold

A character talking to the hooded one in Path of Exile 2.
Grinding Gear Games

How to respec in Path of Exile 2

You won't be able to respec any of your skills for the first few hours or Path of Exile 2 depending on how much time you spend grinding or doing side activities. If you want to unlock the option as fast as possible, follow the main questline of Act 1 first.

Step 1: Complete The Mysterious Shade quest.

Step 2: As part of this quest, you and Una will revive an NPC called The Hooded One in the Clearfell Encampment.

Related

Step 3: After the quest is done, head back to Finn's tent to speak to The Hooded One and choose the Refund Passives option.

Step 4: Respecing will cost you gold, with the cost scaling based on how many points you are refunding. Because gold is very easy to come by, you should never have to worry about the cost. As long as you have the cash, you can respec as many times as you want.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Stalker 2 preload guide: release date, file size, and preorder
A Stalker from Stalker 2 looks off in the distance with a radioactive symbol behind him.

It is almost time to put on your gas masks and head back into the exclusion zone as Stalker 2 is due to arrive later this month. This series was a cult classic on PC, and many fans had been eagerly awaiting for a true sequel to arrive, making it one of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox games in addition to PC. However, the development suffered many delays over the years, the most recent being directly related to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, where the development team was located. Despite all that, Stalker 2 is ready to put us to the test in a hardcore shooter where every choice and step could be our last. Make sure you're ready to return to Chornobyl with all the preload information we have available.
Stalker 2 release date

Stalker 2 will be released on November 20, but a specific time has not yet been given.
Stalker 2 file size
https://x.com/Stalker2News/status/1856030921033674943

Read more
How to respec in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
A character draws a bow in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

You can spend a long time making your character in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Between their race, appearance, background, and class, there are a lot of ways to customize the game to your liking. Once you do make your choice and get into a few battles, you will earn your first skill point and be prompted to spend it in the skill tree. That's all basic stuff for an RPG, but even seasoned veterans of the genre might get a little overwhelmed by the size of the skill tree here. It's more like a bush, and you will begin at the center and can carve any path you want toward the edges, where the specializations are. However, you will never have enough points to unlock them all. In fact, you will only be able to reach a single specialization at one time. While you could spend an hour reading and mapping the perfect upgrade path, why not just have fun and try things out and respec your points later? Here's how to reset your skill points in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.
How to respec in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Respecing in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is easy, free, and can be done as many times as you like. When you want to refund your points after you've unlocked the skill tree and spent your first points, you have two options. The first is to simply select the individual skills you want to refund (as long as they aren't connecting two nodes) and refund them one by one. Or, you can start from a clean slate by pressing Y or Triangle on the controller to refund every single point you've spent.

Read more
Path of Exile 2 is getting delayed due to its microtransactions
A barbarian character in Path of Exile 2.

Path of Exile 2 was set to hit early access on November 15, but it has experienced another delay -- although a shorter one this time.

Developer Grinding Gear Games published a video Tuesday with game director Jonathan Rogers announcing the three-week delay to December 6. According to Rogers, it's not because the game itself needs work. Rather, the team needs more time for "server-side infrastructure work" surrounding the migration of microtransactions.

Read more