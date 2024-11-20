 Skip to main content
How to upgrade and repair weapons and gear in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

A soldier with a broken gun in Stalker 2.
GSC Game World

It won’t be long into Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl that you encounter your first weapon jam. Whether you’re fighting mutant dogs or enemy bandits, the last thing you want to hear when lining up a shot is the clicking of your weapon despite still having plenty of ammo. The more you use your weapons, the lower their durability becomes and the more likely you are to experience a jam. You don’t have the skills to repair or upgrade your weapons yourself, and Stalker 2 is more than willing to let you miss out on finding the places to do it. Never get caught with a broken or weak weapon again by learning how to repair and upgrade your weapons in Stalker 2.

How to upgrade and repair weapons

The equipment screen in Stalker 2.
GSC Game World

You can see how beaten down your weapon is in the inventory by highlighting it or based on the color of the broken shield icon. If that icon appears at all, you can expect jams to start popping up.

The only way to repair or purchase any upgrades on your weapons is to go to specific vendors in the various camps. Not every “town” has someone who can do it, but the major ones like Garbage all do. Sadly, all merchants in Stalker 2 share the same icon on your map, so you need to highlight or remember which one to go to for weapon-related needs.

Once you find one, speak to them and enter the upgrade screen. Here, you can repair any highlighted weapon for some coupons depending on how broken down it is, or highlight its different components to buy and install an upgrade. Both of these are very expensive, so pick which weapon you want to trust your life with carefully.

