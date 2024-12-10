How to increase Spirit in Path of Exile 2

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is Spirit in Path of Exile 2? How to get more Spirit

One of the few character stats in Path of Exile 2 is Spirit, and it’ entirely new to the series. Spirit is important for all classes in this action RPG, especially if you’re someone who summons minions.

This new resource is something that you want to slowly increase your maximum amount of, but how can you get more Spirit in Path of Exile 2? Here’s everything you need to know about upgrading your Spirit levels.

What is Spirit in Path of Exile 2?

Your Spirit stat determines how long certain abilities last, such as summoning minions, and buffs, Auras, or equipping gems. If you want to activate skills and abilities that require Spirit, you’ll need a certain amount of it in a reserve pool.

Since you start Path of Exile 2 with no Spirit, you’ll have to slowly gain it through different means. Some builds depend on Spirit, such as Witch builds that revolve around minion summoning. If you need a permanent Aura Buff, you can’t activate it until you have the right amount of Spirit.

How to get more Spirit

There are a few main methods for gaining more Spirit in Path of Exile 2. They are through item modifiers, defeating certain bosses, or unlocking specific skills on the skill tree.

Item modifiers

The easiest way you can increase your Spirit is by equipping items with Spirit modifiers. Certain gear items will have modifiers that increase your stats in different ways, and some items can increase your Spirit.

Look for the blue text in an item’s description to see if it grants you any Spirit. The most common item to have this modifier is sceptres, which will often have a minion-summoning skill alongside it.

Defeat bosses

All bosses you come across through both main quests and sidequests will grant you rewards. Some of the bosses will have consumable rewards that give you a permanent boost to your maximum Spirit. These are the bosses you’ll need to face in order to get these rewards:

The King in the Mists : Act 1 boss in Freythorn

: Act 1 boss in Freythorn Ignagduk, the Bog Witch: Act 3 boss in The Azak Bog

Both of these bosses will drop a consumable that grants you +30 maximum Spirit.

Skill tree nodes

Some of the nodes in your skill tree may include passive upgrades to your Spirit. Most notably, if you take on the Infernalist Ascendency from the Witch class, the skill Beidat’s Will grants +1 maximum Spirit per 25 maximum Life.

Read the nodes in your skill tree carefully to determine which path you should take to obtain passives that can improve your Spirit. Since the Witch class is best known for the minion builds, choosing this class will give you more ways to upgrade Spirit.