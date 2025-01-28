All confirmed wrestlers in WWE 2K25

One of the biggest draws to any WWE game is getting to embody your favorite wrestler in their prime. WWE 2K25 is taking the entire wrestling genre to new levels with some of the most ambitious modes and features we’ve seen in the franchise. We know we will be able to face off in all the traditional modes, but now there will be an open world to explore with various quests and optional challenges. As cool as these modes sound, it wouldn’t make much difference if your childhood favorite wasn’t playable. 2K has already claimed that WWE 2K25 will feature the “biggest roster ever” but not everyone can be included. Not every wrestler has been revealed, and a few are locked behind preorders and DLC, but this is the most accurate list to date of which wrestlers will be in WWE 2K25 when it launches in March.
Every confirmed wrestler in WWE 2K25
As of the time of this writing, there are 69 characters confirmed to be in the base WWE 2K25 game, although 5 are relegated to preorder bonuses. With many iconic personalities missing from this list, we are sure this won’t be the final roster. Here is everyone we know for sure will be in the game.
- Austin Theory
- Batista
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Bianca Belair
- Booker T
- Bret Hart
- Bron Breakker
- Carlito
- Carmelo Hayes
- Chelsea Green
- Chyna
- CM Punk
- Cody Rhodes
- Damian Priest
- DDP
- Drew McIntyre
- Dominik Mysterio
- Ethan Page
- Grayson Waller
- Gunther
- Jacy Jane
- Jacob Fatu
- Jey Uso
- Jimmy Uso
- John Cena
- Kelani Jordan
- Ken Owens
- LA Night
- Lita
- Liv Morgan
- Lola Vice
- Maxxine Dupri
- Michin
- Natalya
- Nia Jax
- Oba Femi
- Paul Heyman
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Rob Van Dam
- Roman Reigns
- Roxanne Perez
- Sami Zayn
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- Seth Rollins ’22 (Shield)
- Shayna Baszler
- Sheamus
- Solo Sikoa
- Stone Cold Steve Austin
- Tama Tonga
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Thea Hail
- Tiffany Stratton
- Toinga Loa
- Trick Williams
- Trish Stratus
- Ultimate Warrior
- Umaga
- Undertaker
These are the five additional wrestlers you can get by preordering the game, regardless of which edition you get:
- Dexter Lumis
- Erick Rowan
- Joe Gacy
- Nikki Cross
- Uncle Howdy