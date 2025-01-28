 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All confirmed wrestlers in WWE 2K25

By
The Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa, raises their fingers to the sky in WWE 2K25.
2K Games

One of the biggest draws to any WWE game is getting to embody your favorite wrestler in their prime. WWE 2K25 is taking the entire wrestling genre to new levels with some of the most ambitious modes and features we’ve seen in the franchise. We know we will be able to face off in all the traditional modes, but now there will be an open world to explore with various quests and optional challenges. As cool as these modes sound, it wouldn’t make much difference if your childhood favorite wasn’t playable. 2K has already claimed that WWE 2K25 will feature the “biggest roster ever” but not everyone can be included. Not every wrestler has been revealed, and a few are locked behind preorders and DLC, but this is the most accurate list to date of which wrestlers will be in WWE 2K25 when it launches in March.

Every confirmed wrestler in WWE 2K25

Two wrestlers fighting outside of the ring.
2K Games

As of the time of this writing, there are 69 characters confirmed to be in the base WWE 2K25 game, although 5 are relegated to preorder bonuses. With many iconic personalities missing from this list, we are sure this won’t be the final roster. Here is everyone we know for sure will be in the game.

  • Austin Theory
  • Batista
  • Bayley
  • Becky Lynch
  • Bianca Belair
  • Booker T
  • Bret Hart
  • Bron Breakker
  • Carlito
  • Carmelo Hayes
  • Chelsea Green
  • Chyna
  • CM Punk
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Damian Priest
  • DDP
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Ethan Page
  • Grayson Waller
  • Gunther
  • Jacy Jane
  • Jacob Fatu
  • Jey Uso
  • Jimmy Uso
  • John Cena
  • Kelani Jordan
  • Ken Owens
  • LA Night
  • Lita
  • Liv Morgan
  • Lola Vice
  • Maxxine Dupri
  • Michin
  • Natalya
  • Nia Jax
  • Oba Femi
  • Paul Heyman
  • R-Truth
  • Randy Orton
  • Raquel Rodriguez
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Rob Van Dam
  • Roman Reigns
  • Roxanne Perez
  • Sami Zayn
  • Seth “Freakin” Rollins
  • Seth Rollins ’22 (Shield)
  • Shayna Baszler
  • Sheamus
  • Solo Sikoa
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin
  • Tama Tonga
  • The Miz
  • The Rock
  • Thea Hail
  • Tiffany Stratton
  • Toinga Loa
  • Trick Williams
  • Trish Stratus
  • Ultimate Warrior
  • Umaga
  • Undertaker
Recommended Videos

These are the five additional wrestlers you can get by preordering the game, regardless of which edition you get:

  • Dexter Lumis
  • Erick Rowan
  • Joe Gacy
  • Nikki Cross
  • Uncle Howdy

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
All Space Marine 2 Trophies and Achievements
The image shows Space Marines advancing, with a Lord of Change seen in the distance.

Hopefully your chainswords haven't gotten rusty, Space Marines, because the Emperor has called you back into duty with Space Marine 2. This campaign will put you and your squad to the test against overwhelming odds, but if your faith is strong enough, you can overcome and emerge victorious. However, once you've reached the conclusion and seen the credits role, there's still more to be done before you've achieved the ultimate victory. Trophies and Achievements will give you plenty of reasons to revisit missions and test out all the other modes the game has to offer. You will have to do all the dirty work yourself, but we can at least tell you all the Trophies and Achievements you have ahead of you.

Note: Some of the Trophy and Achievement descriptions will spoil minor parts of the game.
All Space Marine 2 Trophies and Achievements

Read more
Firaxis wants to make sure you actually finish a Civilization 7 game
A walled city sitting behind a mountain.

Civilization games are easy to get lost in, so much so that I don't think I've ever actually finished one of them. This is apparently a common problem because developer Firaxis Games wanted to address it with Civilization 7.

In an interview with Game Developer, creative director Ed Beach said that less than 50% of players completed a game of Civilization 6 due to its drawn-out pacing, something that many absolutely "hated." Tasks took longer and longer to complete as you went, and as the game became more complicated, players became overloaded with things to do to expand their empires. So Firaxis made some changes.

Read more
Borderlands 4 gets official announcement, few other details at Gamescom
A robot hand holding a borderlands psycho mask in front of a dark blue screen.

Borderlands 4 - Official Teaser Trailer

2K Games announced the long-awaited Borderlands 4 at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Wednesday, complete with an intense cinematic trailer.

Read more