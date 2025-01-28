All confirmed wrestlers in WWE 2K25

One of the biggest draws to any WWE game is getting to embody your favorite wrestler in their prime. WWE 2K25 is taking the entire wrestling genre to new levels with some of the most ambitious modes and features we’ve seen in the franchise. We know we will be able to face off in all the traditional modes, but now there will be an open world to explore with various quests and optional challenges. As cool as these modes sound, it wouldn’t make much difference if your childhood favorite wasn’t playable. 2K has already claimed that WWE 2K25 will feature the “biggest roster ever” but not everyone can be included. Not every wrestler has been revealed, and a few are locked behind preorders and DLC, but this is the most accurate list to date of which wrestlers will be in WWE 2K25 when it launches in March.

Every confirmed wrestler in WWE 2K25

As of the time of this writing, there are 69 characters confirmed to be in the base WWE 2K25 game, although 5 are relegated to preorder bonuses. With many iconic personalities missing from this list, we are sure this won’t be the final roster. Here is everyone we know for sure will be in the game.

Austin Theory

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Booker T

Bret Hart

Bron Breakker

Carlito

Carmelo Hayes

Chelsea Green

Chyna

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Damian Priest

DDP

Drew McIntyre

Dominik Mysterio

Ethan Page

Grayson Waller

Gunther

Jacy Jane

Jacob Fatu

Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso

John Cena

Kelani Jordan

Ken Owens

LA Night

Lita

Liv Morgan

Lola Vice

Maxxine Dupri

Michin

Natalya

Nia Jax

Oba Femi

Paul Heyman

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Raquel Rodriguez

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Rob Van Dam

Roman Reigns

Roxanne Perez

Sami Zayn

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Seth Rollins ’22 (Shield)

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Solo Sikoa

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Tama Tonga

The Miz

The Rock

Thea Hail

Tiffany Stratton

Toinga Loa

Trick Williams

Trish Stratus

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

These are the five additional wrestlers you can get by preordering the game, regardless of which edition you get: