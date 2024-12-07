Path of Exile 2 bugs making you feel exiled? Fixes are on the way

The highly-anticipated Path of Exile 2 officially launched yesterday to early access for sponsors. If you supported the game, congratulations — you can now step into Wraeclast once more and loot your way across the world. Of course, if you’re unable to access the game or run into bugs during the course of gameplay, it can be a frustrating experience. Don’t worry. The developers are aware of the problems plaguing players right now and are working on a fix for high-priority problems.

There’s been a lot of search traffic checking whether the game is down or not, but most players are able to start the game up. The biggest problems for Grinding Gear Games, according to PCGamesN, are delayed verification emails, codes not working, and random password resets. Sometimes, the in-game store doesn’t show your point balance or prevents microtransaction purchases, and some partied-up players have reported endless loading screens.

Although Grinding Gear Games didn’t provide a definite timeline for when these fixes would roll out, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a hotfix by the end of the weekend or early next week. Every game has the post-launch blues, and Path of Exile 2 is no exception. But in our opinion, it’s worth it.

Path of Exile 2 promises to be everything players have wanted since Diablo II. It’s also fully supported across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and even Mac, so you and all of your friends can adventure together regardless of your platform of choice. The game takes all the best parts of the original and modernizes them, all while introducing a new approach to combat that isn’t overwhelming for newcomers.

Right now, the only way to play Path of Exile 2 is to spend at least $5 on an early-access supporter pack. You’ll be able to play the game early, all while checking out exclusive microtransactions and a few physical goods. You can sign up on Path of Exile 2‘s website, and if you’re excited, we suggest shelling out the fiver. It could still be a while before the full, public release makes its way to Steam.