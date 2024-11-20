Unless you played any of the previous games, it might come as a surprise to learn just how many immersive sim elements are in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. In a lot of ways, it is closer to a more hardcore Fallout game than a pure FPS title, with lots of loot, quests, and characters to meet and talk to. One somewhat hidden mechanic is the reputation system. Stalker 2 won’t stop you from opening fire on anyone you want, but not without consequence. Upset someone from a particular group, and you’ll find yourself being hunted by them until you do something about it. There are enough things in Stalker 2 trying to kill you so if you accidentally angered a group and want to get back in their good graces, here’s how you can fix your reputation.

How to fix your reputation in Stalker 2

If you’ve intentionally or accidentally shot or hurt a friendly NPC from one of the main groups in Stalker 2, you will instantly be put on their “shoot on sight” list if it lowers your reputation enough. Thankfully, there are ways to get yourself a second or third chance, but only two.

The first way is easiest, but takes a while. So long as you don’t keep attacking that group and avoid them so they don’t see and open fire on you, eventually, they will forget the whole thing ever happened and forgive you. You can speed this process up by finding a bed and sleeping a couple of days. While they won’t shoot you on sight any more, they won’t fully forgive you.

If you want to repair your reputation faster, you need to head to a location where that group has a leader and talk to them. You won’t be attacked going into a major town, so don’t worry about that. Once you find one of these leaders (there can be more than one), you will need to discuss what it will cost to be forgiven. Whether coupons or time is more valuable is up to you, but you need to spend one if you care about working with that faction again.