New ‘Destiny 2’ Crucible map unlocks for everyone after Leviathan raid falls

Less than six hours after the Leviathan raid went live, a mighty Fireteam crossed the finish line, slaying the final boss just after 6:30 p.m. ET on September 13. Bungie announced the feat on Twitter dubbing the clan “The Legend Himself” as the first to successfully complete Destiny 2‘s hardest challenge thus far. If you are currently raiding or will be soon, beware that the video below shows the final boss (in case you want to be surprised).

Congratulations to Clan 'The Legend Himself' on being the World First to complete the Leviathan Raid. SPOILERS:https://t.co/bg5azt5O1S — Bungie (@Bungie) September 13, 2017

Even though the accomplishment belongs to the folks who make up The Legend Himself, all Destiny 2 players have reason to celebrate their victory. The completion of the raid triggered a new Crucible map, Emperor’s Respite, available now for all Guardians.

Destiny 2 has only been available for a week, leaving not much time for players to get raid ready. In order to enter Leviathan, your power level needs to be at least 260, although 270 or more is recommended (300 is the current max).

Those who participated in raids in the original know how grueling they can be. The clan who just completed Leviathan has a solid track record for completing Raids in remarkably short periods of time. According to Polygon, The Legend Himself nearly finished Wrath of the Machine, a Rise of Iron raid, first. That raid was completed in a blisteringly fast two hours.

The sub-six-hour completion time notches in around previous fastest raid completions. After the first ever Destiny raid Vault of Glass took roughly 14 hours to be beat, the best Destiny players have significantly decreased their fastest times. The Dark Below‘s Crota’s End raid was completed in right around six hours, while The Taken King‘s King’s Fall was conquered in around seven hours.

Destiny 2 is already shaping up to be what many expected Destiny to be. During launch week, we questioned whether the quality of Destiny 2 really mattered to the players who stuck with the original for years. Thankfully, as we continued to play we realized that Destiny 2 is a much more immersive and exciting experience than the original.

If you’re just getting your toes wet with Destiny 2, check out our beginner’s guide. And for Crucible tips that you can use on the new map, don’t miss our competitive multiplayer guide. Lastly, for those wishing to join The Legend Himself at the finish line of Leviathan, happy raiding and have fun.