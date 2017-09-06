Can’t remember what happened in ‘Destiny’? Here’s what preceded ‘Destiny 2’

Destiny 2 is here, kicking off a new chapter of Activision‘s wildly popular shared-world shooter. A lot has happened in the universe of Destiny since the original game launched three years ago, including three major expansions and countless tweaks to the form and function of both the game’s over-arching narrative and various other fundamental elements. So much has happened, in fact, that a reminder might be in order for anyone wondering what’s going on in Destiny these days.

Whether you’re returning from a Destiny hiatus or planning to make Destiny 2 your first introduction to the game’s mythic sci-fi universe, you can ease your transition into the new game by having a good grasp on where everything stands right now in the world of Destiny. To that end, we’ve put together a brief guide to the stuff you might want to brush up on — from the game’s mythology to some of the major elements that have changed dramatically over the last three years – in order to get you ready to jump right into the action of Destiny 2.

Getting there from here

Before Destiny 2, Rise of Iron was the fourth major expansion of Destiny after the game launched in September 2014. In December 2014, Activision released The Dark Below, followed by House of Wolves in May 2015, and The Taken King in September 2015.

Destiny has taken some flak regarding the in-game accessibility (or rather, inaccessibility) of its deep, layered mythology. Much of the detailed information about the game is stashed in Bungie’s Grimoire, a website players have to access outside of the game. If you crack its “pages,” however, Destiny’s story is a long, winding tale set in a massive universe. Even within the game itself, a lot has happened: Whether you started playing on day one, or plan to pick up the adventure for the first with Destiny 2, chances are you could use a refresher course on the world of Destiny if you are planning to jump back in.

The story so far

A long, long time ago, humanity encountered a mysterious alien entity known as the Traveler. A tremendous, floating sphere, the Traveler helped humanity usher in its Golden Age, sharing the knowledge that let humans explore the galaxy, colonize far-off planets, and develop the sort of technology that let us evolve rapidly as a species.

All good things come to an end, though, and the Traveler was eventually followed by its enemy, the equally mysterious and entirely destructive entity known as the Darkness. Things went bad quickly, and after the Traveler seemingly sacrificed itself to drive off the Darkness, there was precious little left of the human species. Various alien races began to move in for the kill, colonizing former human settlements and making humanity’s continued existence uncertain at best.

Fortunately (for humanity), the Traveler had taken one last action before expending its energies. After fending off The Darkness, the Traveler dispersed its life force – referred to as “Light” – in the form of small, seemingly sentient “ghosts” that sought out the greatest, deceased defenders of humanity and reanimated them as “Guardians.” They were tasked with protecting humanity and the remains of the Traveler. The base of operations for Guardians is “the City,” the last remaining stronghold for humanity, located somewhere on Earth in the shadow of the Traveler, which is now a floating, lifeless sphere.

In the initial Destiny storyline, players – in the role of Guardians – fought to re-establish humanity’s foothold on key outposts on Earth and other planets, while investigating rumors of new alien races and the possibility of yet another threat from the Darkness. Over the course of that first story arc, the Guardians battle the alien armies of the Fallen, the Hive, and the Cabal, while dealing with the android-like Vex, recovering a piece of the Traveler, and extinguishing an entity with ties to the Darkness.

Along with their own solo adventures, Guardians joined forces to explore the Vault of Glass, the game’s first team-based “raid” activity, which eventually pits them against a massive, time-manipulating Vex leader named Atheon. This raid on the Vex stronghold was the culmination of the game’s first chapter, which also featured the introduction of a mysterious stranger who seemed to know more about the future than she was letting on.

But wait, there’s more…

In the game’s first expansion pack, The Dark Below, the Guardians investigated the re-emergence of Crota, a powerful “Hive Prince” summoned from another dimension.

You learn of the Hive’s plot to bring Crota into this world from Eris Morn, a former Guardian who is the only survivor of an earlier, failed mission to stop the Hive’s ritual. Your actions in the original game indirectly resulted in Eris being freed from the Hive’s underground lair on the moon, and despite being horrifically affected by her experience both mentally and physically, she serves as the resident expert on the Hive.

Over the course of The Dark Below, your Guardian thwarts the Hive’s attempts to bring Crota into this dimension, culminating in the Crota’s End raid, which has you descend into the depths of the Hive’s lair with a team of fellow Guardians on a mission to eliminate the threat posed by Crota. After a climactic battle, your team destroys Crota using his own sword against him.

Meanwhile …

In House of Wolves, the second expansion to the Destiny universe, the Guardians quell a rebellion staged by a group of Fallen who had previously served Queen Mara Sov of the Awoken. The Awoken are a species of blue-skinned human descendants whose genetics were altered during The Traveler’s battle with The Darkness generations ago, and now live in a far corner of the galaxy known as The Reef.

The rebellion is led by Skolas, the leader of the Fallen sect known as the “House of Wolves,” who attempts to use Vex technology to create an army composed of his most powerful allies from various timelines. Your Guardian eventually thwarts Skolas’ plan, and hands him over to the Awoken Queen to imprison in the fortified “Prison of Elders.” Things don’t stay quiet for long, though, and Skolas begins to build an army within the prison. Your Guardian is then tasked with going into the prison with a three-person team to put a permanent end to Skolas.

So what about that “Taken King” guy?

Remember Crota? Well, it turns out the Hive Prince has a father – and he wasn’t happy about the Guardians killing his son.

The third expansion, The Taken King, introduced a new major threat to the world of Destiny: the Hive’s god-king Oryx. It also introduced an entirely new species of alien known as The Taken. The storyline has your Guardian investigating the return of Oryx, who travels through the universe in a massive ship known as The Dreadnaught. He commands the Taken, an army composed of twisted versions of creatures from our dimension, tainted by his influence and given strange new powers.

After a failed attack on the Dreadnaught by the Awoken — an attack that costs them the lives of both Queen Mara Sov and her brother, Prince Uldren Sov — the Guardians are forced to contend with the threat posed by Oryx and his army.

In order to face this terrible new threat, your Guardian embarks on a quest to unlock new powers that give you an edge in your battle against Oryx and his minions. Equipped with these new powers — the solar-based Sunbreaker class for Titans, the arc-based Stormcaller class for Warlocks, and the void-based Nightstalker class for Hunters — you take the battle to Oryx himself on his Dreadnaught, where you manage to not only infiltrate his lair, but seemingly kill him.

You soon discovered that getting rid of Oryx isn’t that easy, however, and your Guardian is forced to head back to the Dreadnaught in another six-person team to take down Oryx once and for all in the King’s Fall raid. The raid culminates with your team blasting the Hive’s god-king into deep space, bringing an end (you hope) to the reign of Oryx.

Fighting off a techno-plague

In Rise of Iron, the final expansion for Destiny, your Guardian discovers that sinister things were afoot on Earth while you were busy saving the galaxy from Oryx.

Back on Earth, one of the groups of Fallen called the House of Devils managed to stumble upon a dangerous technology locked away years earlier. That tech is called SIVA, and it’s referred to in the game as a “techno-plague.” It’s essentially nanomachines, a swarm of microscopic robots that can affect matter at the molecular level.

The backstory of the Fallen is that they worship technology and use it to modify themselves, so SIVA is a bad mix with these guys. They go crazy with the stuff, modifying their bodies and releasing it on Earth, where SIVA even starts to reshape parts of the landscape. Years earlier, some of the earliest Guardians revived by the Traveler went rogue and tried to subjugate what remained of the world. The Iron Lords, a group of powerful but flawed Guardians who predated the Vanguard, banned together to fight them.

When SIVA was unleashed soon after the Collapse, the Iron Lords had to band together to stop it. They weren’t able to destroy the stuff, but instead sealed it away underground. Lord Saladin, the Iron Lord who runs the Iron Banner multiplayer event, was the only one to escape the battle alive. (In fact, according to the story, Saladin was using the Iron Banner tournament to train Guardians just in case SIVA ever got free again.)

Guardians travel to the Plaguelands on Earth and fight their way into the storage facility where SIVA was originally sealed. After fighting the corpses of three other Iron Lords reanimated by the virus, players destroy the SIVA tomb, taking the rest of the virus with it. That stops any new SIVA from leaking out or being manufactured, and Saladin declares that the victorious Guardians are now the first of a new generation of Iron Lords.

The story concludes with the “Wrath of the Machine” raid, in which players have track down the SIVA-modified mastermind behind the whole debacle, a Fallen named Aksis. Using SIVA, Aksis has turned himself into a huge cyborg with spider legs.. Taking out Aksis finally ends the SIVA threat.

Setting up Destiny 2

While Destiny 2 isn’t all that contingent on what came before it to set up its story — it essentially restarts your character to zero at the beginning of the game — there have been hints at what’s coming in earlier Destiny content.

One big part of Destiny is that the various aliens you fight in the game also spend their time fighting each other. The story of Destiny 2 is actually predicated on some stuff that happened in The Taken King, in which the hulking, Spartan-like Cabal took on the undead Hive.

During some key missions in The Taken King, players can hear some backstory about the Cabal Empire, which is trying to take over the solar system and has a history of blowing up planets when they don’t get their way. When the Taken arrived in their giant Dreadnought ship, a group of Cabal received orders to crash their ship into it and use it as a beachhead to defeat the Taken.

Over the course of the campaign in The Taken King, you’ll see a key Cabal leader fall and become one of the corrupted “Taken.” That leads to a later Strike mission called “Shield Brothers,” in which two Cabal troopers loyal to the lost leader try to blow up the Dreadnought to get their commander back. There are also hints about the Cabal having received some transmissions from way outside the solar system from their empire, and that their mandate of conquest means either they win or they die — they can’t go back home unless they’re victorious.

All that combines to suggest during The Taken King that the Cabal are planning something big, and they might be on their way.

Destiny 2 kicks off with a major attack by the Cabal, led by the villainous Dominus Ghaul. With the sneak attack, the Cabal are able to defeat the Vanguard and their Guardians. Ghaul also attacks the Traveler, shutting off the Guardians’ connection to its Light. That means that, suddenly, Guardians can’t be resurrected from the dead.

With the Last City under occupation and the Guardians scattered or dead, it’s going to be a hard battle to beat back the Cabal and save humanity.

Levels, power, and gear (aka Ch-ch-ch-changes …)

The original Destiny release gave players the ability to level up their Guardians through the usual means — dispatching enemies to accumulate experience that would eventually ascend your character to the next rank, until the Guardian hit level 20. The maximum level attainable in the original Destiny was eventually raised to 30, which was then increased to 32 in The Dark Beyond, 34 in House of Wolves, and 40 in The Taken King.

(A complicated, gear-based system of leveling up was introduced in The Dark Below but was later abandoned in The Taken King, and players were once again required to dispatch enemies and earn experience to reach the maximum level of 40.)

After going through some modifications in the first few installments of Destiny expansions, The Taken King made each character’s “Light Level” a gauge for the character’s ability to do damage and absorb it. Weapons and armor that you collect have certain levels of “Light” assigned to them, and a player’s total Light Level (across all of the character’s weapons and armor) affects that player’s ability to do damage and absorb it.

Basically, characters with a higher Light Level (due to equipping weapons and armor with higher values of Light) do more damage and can absorb more damage than those of lower Light Levels.

Most of the leveling in Destiny 2 is similar to what came out of The Taken King, but with a few minor changes.

During the story campaign, players will level up like they normally would in any role-playing game — as you fight enemies and clear missions, you gain experience points, and when you rack up enough, you level up. Each level awards you with an Ability Point, which you can use to unlock new abilities and perks for your character and its various subclasses. Those include things like double jumps, grenades, and melee moves. You can also unlock ability points by completing certain tasks like Adventures (which are Destiny 2‘s improved, more involved version of Destiny‘s Patrols).

In addition to your level, Destiny 2 has a similar system to Light, now called “Power.” Each weapon or piece of armor you find in the game has a Power level, and together they form your overall Power stat. Missions throughout the game have a suggested Power level that you can reach by finding better gear. So Power is the stat that matters, and not your character’s overall level, which caps out at 20 — but you need to level up your character in order to be able to equip increasingly powerful gear, some of which is unavailable to characters at lower levels.

Level 20 is the max your character needs to access all the gear in the game, and the maximum Power level you can hit through gear is 300. Bungie has said you can steadily increase your Power level to 260 with just about any of the game’s activities, but you’ll have to do the toughest stuff to get the best gear to get your characters ready for Destiny 2’s toughest content, the “Leviathan” raid.

And that brings us up to speed! While this is far from a comprehensive account of everything that’s happened in the Destiny universe, it should provide a good foundation for enjoying the game without feeling too overwhelmed by its epic scale.

Good luck, Guardian. You’re going to need it!