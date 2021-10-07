  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Destiny 2 is getting rid of its Forsaken campaign expansion

The Forsaken DLC was added to Destiny 2 three years ago and to this day is still met with the praise of being the game’s best expansion. Now, Bungie reports that it will be another piece of the game locked in the Destiny Content Vault, which was introduced last summer. The developers will now focus on the new launch of The Witch Queen update coming in February of 2022.

The Destiny Content Vault was introduced as a way to cycle through select content in order to allow the development team to focus on different expansions and updates. With its launch, Bungie claims that there is a great deal of technical “breathing room,” allowing more care to be put into additional renovations.

“Beginning on February 22, the Forsaken campaign and the Tangled Shore destination will enter the DCV (Note: The Dreaming City destination will continue to be available), along with Year 4 Seasonal content, including the Presage and Harbinger Exotic missions,” Bungie states in its press release.

Year 4 content including Proving Grounds strike and the Battlegrounds activities will persist into Year 5. In February the Battlegrounds will combine with strikes into a new playlist titled “Vanguard Operations.”

Those that may have missed out on Forsaken are in luck, as the campaign expansion will be available for all players free of charge starting December 7 until February 2022 when it enters the vault. On December 7, the Forsaken Pack will also be available for purchase, including access to the Last Wish raid, Shattered Throne dungeon, and all the Forsaken Exotics.

The new Witch Queen expansion hits Destiny 2 on February 22, 2022.

