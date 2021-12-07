  1. Gaming

Destiny 2 adds Halo-like weapons to celebrate Bungie’s 30th birthday

Emily Morrow
By

As part of its 30th anniversary celebration, Bungie is adding a variety of Halo-inspired weapons to Destiny 2. The weapons will be available to everyone, not just those who purchase the 30th Anniversary Pack, and are visually inspired by some of Halo‘s most famous weapons. The celebration went live today alongside a trailer celebrating the anniversary.

The new weapons span a wide variety of categories, meaning there’s something for everyone to use. The BxR-55 Pulse Rifle, Half-Truths Sword, Retraced Path Trace Rifle, Wastelander M5 Shotgun, and Pardon our Dust Grenade Launcher are available to all players. All of the weapons are Legendary, making them rare but not quite as unique as Destiny 2‘s Exotic class of weapons. The sword in particular is inspired by the famous Haloenergy sword, a powerful melee weapon that longtime fans will be very familiar with.

An array of Destiny guns laid out on a wall.

The launch of these weapons comes a day after the release of Halo Infinite‘s campaign, which our review called “disappointingly safe at times.” Despite Halo‘s checkered track record at current developer 343 Industries, it’s clear that original devloper Bungie still has a lot of respect and love for the series.

Alongside the Halo-themed weapons, Destiny 2 anniversary event participants will also be able to nab the Forerunner Exotic Sidearm and participate in Dares of Eternity, a new six-player matchmade mode. Those who purchase the 30th Anniversary Pack can play through an all-new three-player dungeon, the Grasp of Avarice, and find even more exclusive weapons and armor. The amount of new content should be enough to tide players over until the February launch of The Witch Queen, Destiny 2‘s next major expansion.

