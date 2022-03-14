  1. Gaming

Celebrate Kirby’s 30th birthday with a free concert

Emily Morrow
By

Nintendo has announced its next Kirby-themed event: A live concert featuring the series’ music that will be streamed around the world. The concert will take place on August 11 and be free to watch online, though those who live in Japan can purchase tickets to see the show live at Tokyo Garden Theatre.

The event is in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series, which is getting a new release this year in the form of Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

📅 Mark your calendars, Kirby fans! A special #Kirby30 anniversary concert will be livestreamed for free on August 11!

🎵 Get more info: https://t.co/hlaUpsrlL0 pic.twitter.com/711uOInaXo

&mdash; Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 14, 2022

The concert will feature a band of 35 musicians playing medleys and renditions of classic Kirby songs in a variety of styles and genres. While other details about the event are scarce — Nintendo has not yet shared a URL for those who want to watch the show online — the company revealed that the concert will be quite the production thanks to an LED monitor that will feature a large rendition of Kirby in motion (no word yet on whether that Kirby will be in full mouthful mode during the stream).

Nintendo has pulled out all the stops this year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of its oldest franchises. Alongside the concert, players will be able to get their hands on Kirby and the Forgotten Land later this month, which gives the pink puffball a mysterious new location to explore. It’s likely that Nintendo has other plans for the anniversary, too. IGN reported that the company is planning “a variety of projects” this year to keep the Kirby festivities going.

Editors' Recommendations

Kirby And The Forgotten Land turns Kirby into a car

Kirby becomes a car in Kirby and the Forgotten land.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land gives the pink puffball a release date and a gun

Kirby fishes with a waddle dee in Kirby and the Forgotten Lands.

The best video game soundtracks of all time

transistor iphone ipad release featured

The Sims 4 will host an in-game music festival where artists perform in Simlish

A crowd of Sims attends an in-game musical festival.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

iPhone factory in Shenzhen hit by new COVID-19 lockdown

Apple iPhone SE 2022 in black color.

Does ExpressVPN Work with Netflix?

A TV with the Netflix streaming service on screen.

Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

iPhone SE 2022 Being Used.

Laptop buying guide: What to look for in 2022

The new MacBook Pro seen from the side.

Best headphone deals for March 2022

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

Best Walmart TV deals for March 2022: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Best QLED TV deals for March 2022

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

You can pet the dog (and read its mind) in Ghostwire: Tokyo

A spirit with a dog paw attacks in Ghostwire: Tokyo.