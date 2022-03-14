Celebrate Kirby’s 30th birthday with a free concert

Nintendo has announced its next Kirby-themed event: A live concert featuring the series’ music that will be streamed around the world. The concert will take place on August 11 and be free to watch online, though those who live in Japan can purchase tickets to see the show live at Tokyo Garden Theatre.

The event is in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series, which is getting a new release this year in the form of Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

📅 Mark your calendars, Kirby fans! A special #Kirby30 anniversary concert will be livestreamed for free on August 11! 🎵 Get more info: https://t.co/hlaUpsrlL0 pic.twitter.com/711uOInaXo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 14, 2022

The concert will feature a band of 35 musicians playing medleys and renditions of classic Kirby songs in a variety of styles and genres. While other details about the event are scarce — Nintendo has not yet shared a URL for those who want to watch the show online — the company revealed that the concert will be quite the production thanks to an LED monitor that will feature a large rendition of Kirby in motion (no word yet on whether that Kirby will be in full mouthful mode during the stream).

Nintendo has pulled out all the stops this year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of its oldest franchises. Alongside the concert, players will be able to get their hands on Kirby and the Forgotten Land later this month, which gives the pink puffball a mysterious new location to explore. It’s likely that Nintendo has other plans for the anniversary, too. IGN reported that the company is planning “a variety of projects” this year to keep the Kirby festivities going.

