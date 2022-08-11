Nintendo announced that Kirby’s Dream Buffet will launch on the Nintendo eShop menu on August 17. The game won’t be free-to-play as some fans expected, however, and will cost $15.

In Kirby’s Dream Buffet, the Dream Fork mysteriously shrinks Kirby down to the size of a pea while he’s trying to eat his strawberry-flavored cake. Soon, he finds himself in a competition with the other Kirbys to roll around every cake-frosted course in the quest for sweet victory.

Nintendo served up a new trailer for the sweets-themed, Fall Guys-esque spinoff game on Thursday, showing off the fast-approaching release date and details about the many sugarcoated games you’ll be playing with Kirby.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch

There are three types of modes to compete in: Race, Mini-game, and Battle Royale. In the first gam, players have to eat a lot of strawberries to grow bigger and gain strength over other racers, and can get even further ahead with Food Copy Abilities, such as the Tornado cupcake to suck in all the strawberries and the Hi-Jump gummy to bounce from one area of the track to another to reach the goal of eating a mountain of strawberries.

In the Minigame mode, players have to eat as many strawberries as they can within the time allotted, with the strawberries either falling from the sky or hidden in cookie boxes. Battle Royale will have players knocking their opponents off the stage and stealing their strawberries. The more strawberries Kirby eats, the more rewards he’ll get, like the cheeseburger hat and cookies featuring characters from across the Kirby series.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet is available to pre-order now on the Switch eShop.

