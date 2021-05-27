Destiny 2: How to unlock and complete the Expunge mission

Expunge is the latest activity in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. It expands on the Vex network showcased through the Override activity and builds on the story established during the first three weeks of the season.

It’s a little different than the Exotic quest from last season, though. To get you started on the right foot, here’s everything you need to know about Expunge, how to unlock it, and how to complete the first mission — Expunge: Labyrinth.

More Destiny 2:

What is Expunge in Destiny 2?

Expunge is a multiweek questline in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Splicer. The quest sends you through the Vex network in a series of puzzles, platforming, and combat, and it furthers the story from the season. There are some weekly challenges for Expunge missions, so it’s worth playing through them.

Week three brought the first Expunge mission, and Bungie is expected to release new missions every Tuesday from week three to week eight.

Weeks three, four, and five will bright Expunge: Labyrinth, Styx, and Tartarus, respectively. After that, there will be “corrupted” variants of each of the missions. These missions feature special chests that you can unlock only with a specific keycode in the Splicer Gauntlet. The last mission apparently will be Delphi, which should appear in the final two weeks on the season.

How to unlock Expunge

The first Expunge mission came during week three of Season of the Splicer, but you can’t start it right away. You have to reach and complete the third step of the Path of the Splicer questline before unlocking Expunge: Labyrinth — the first weekly mission for the season.

If haven’t already, head to the HELM and speak with the Splicer Servitor. You could get a few different quests here depending on where you’re at in the season, but you need to complete Path of the Splicer III. At only 20 minutes, it’s worth it, and you’ll check off a seasonal challenge and earn some seasonal gear.

After completing the quest and cracking a Conflux Chest — make sure to craft an Override Key Code beforehand — head back to the Splicer Servitor to complete the quest. It will give you the new Codebreaker Splicer technique and unlock the Expunge: Labyrinth mission. It’s located in the Tangled Shore, and you can launch the mission directly from the map.

Expunge is more difficult than the other seasonal activity, Override. The recommended power level is 1,290, and you can bring up to two other friends with you. If this is your first time or you’re around the recommended power level, you’ll want to assemble a fireteam beforehand.

Expunge: Labyrinth walkthrough

Unlike the Presage Exotic mission from Season of the Chosen, Expunge will take place over several weeks in Season of the Splicer. The mission structure is the same, though. It starts with a series of platforming and puzzle challenges before introducing small mobs of enemies and, eventually, a boss.

Before getting started, make sure to equip any Anti-Barrier mods you have. Expunge: Labyrinth features Barrier Champions. Also, pick up the Signal Booster and Wirewalker upgrades for your Splicer Gauntlet. You can get through the mission without them, but together, they will open up new platforms and unlock shortcuts throughout the mission.

The mission starts with some tight platforming through the Vex network. This section is fairly straightforward, but be careful not to get crushed by the moving walls.

You’ll eventually reach an area where you have to make a big jump down a long shaft. The platforming tightens up here. Keep an eye on the thin platforms with a glowing strip to see where to go next. You’ll have to make several leaps of faith, but each of the platforms are reachable.

After some platforming and a couple of enemy encounters, you’ll need to deposit a data spike. A group of Fanatic enemies is waiting to take you down, exploding on impact. Avoid them while you’re still holding the data spike. Do this two more times, and you’ll reach the boss: Fantis, Oppressive Mind.

Fantis is a minotaur boss with horrible aim. Before getting to the boss fight, make sure to activate the Signal Booster panel right outside of the arena (it makes the fight much easier). Unload on Fantis to lower a third of its health. After that’s gone, it will spawn a shield and two additional enemies. These enemies each have a data spike, which you’ll need to deposit at one of two locations outside the boss arena.

This is where Signal Booster comes in. Normally, you have to jump across a series of disappearing platforms, but if you activate the panel, you can use a launch pad to make it over to the deposit point. There’s also a launch pad to make it back, but make sure to jump on it from the top. Hitting the floor next to the launch pad will kill you immediately.

And that’s it. Repeat the process three more time and Fantis will fall.

Editors' Recommendations