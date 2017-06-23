‘Destiny 2’ reward banners let others know who the high-level veterans are

Why it matters to you Many players were upset that their progress in Destiny won't carry over into the sequel. Bungie assures veterans that they won't be forgotten.

When Bungie first released Destiny, it was not without its faults. Yet, after multiple expansions and updates, the game found its footing and garnered a large following. With the upcoming release of the sequel, fans wondered what sort of connection there will be with the first game. Bungie does not want to spoil too much, but Destiny 2 reward banners are just one of the ways it plans to honor veteran players.

“Some of the ways in which we’ll tip our hat to your legacy in Destiny 2, and some of the ways you’ll be able to show all the young pups that you’d become legend long before they were ever reborn in the Cosmodrome, are best left for you to experience for yourself,” Bungie said on the official website. “Others are little touches that will fall snuggly into the realm of ‘you just had to be there.’ We’re not going to spoil them for you right here and right now.”

In preparation for the launch of Destiny 2, Bungie did want to shed some light on emblematic accomplishments that players can try to earn over summer. These seven emblems can be earned through different gameplay accomplishments completed prior to August 1. In Destiny 2, the top of the character screen will reflect the design of the current emblem.

The Laurel Triumphant emblem is earned by completing a Moment of Triumph during Destiny‘s first year.

By completing 10 Moments of Triumph during the first year, players earn the Laurea Prima II emblem.

For players that stuck around for Destiny‘s second year, they can earn the Slayer of Oryx emblem by defeating The Taken King and completing a Moment of Triumph during the second year.

On top of defeating The Taken King, players can earn the Heard the Call emblem by completing all eight Moments of Triumph within the second year.

During Rise of Iron, players who completed the story and reached Rank 2 in the Age of Triumph record book earn the Young Wolf emblem.

If players were able to reach Rank 7 in the Age of Triumph record book, they can earn the Saladin’s Pride emblem.

Throughout all of Destiny, players who achieve a Grimoire score of over 5,000 earn the Lore Scholar emblem.

For more information on what to expect from Destiny this summer, check out their full rundown. Just remember that players have until August 1 to complete the tasks required to earn one of the above emblems.