The name of Destiny 2‘s Season 11 has apparently already appeared in-game, shortly after the destruction of the Almighty that marked the end of Season 10.

In Destiny 2‘s first real-time, in-game event, supercomputer Rasputin launched a barrage of missiles against the Almighty, which was hurtling towards the Last City, sending the ship crashing into the mountains beyond the Tower. The event, which was the subject of complaints due to how long it took to play out, was the culmination of all the efforts of players for the Season of the Worthy.

With Season of the Worthy drawing to a close, Destiny 2 players are looking forward to what the next season will offer. At the very least, it appears that the name of the game’s 11th season is already known.

Season 11’s name appears in messages

A few posts on online forum Reddit revealed that players have received in-game messages inviting them to the launch of Season 11 of Destiny 2 on June 9. The messages, which have appeared in French and German, claim that the next chapter of the game is titled Season of the Arrival. While the Spanish version of the message translates to Season of the Visitors, it appears that Season of the Arrival is accepted as the name of the next season of Destiny 2.

A deleted tweet from late May, captured by freelance video editor Daniel Haynes, was apparently true, though the name was Season of Arrival.

It remains unclear what the specific name of Destiny 2‘s Season 11 will be, whether it will be Season of the Arrival or Season of Arrival. Digital Trends has reached out to try to get confirmation on the actual name of Season 11, and will update this article once we hear back.

Nevertheless, whichever version ends up as Season 11’s name, it appears that something is coming to Earth, and given everything else that Guardians have faced, it probably will not be good news. Speculation is that the Darkness will finally return, but players will know for sure once Bungie officially reveals the next season of Destiny 2.

