‘Destiny 2’ postpones Trials of the Nine after glitching incidents

Why it matters to you You will have one fewer option for earning powerful gear in Destiny 2 over the next two weeks.

If you’re like us, you eagerly anticipate the Destiny 2 weekly milestone reset for a chance to earn powerful equipment. Along with the Leviathan raid, Flashpoint events, and Nightfall Strike missions, one of the ways to earn this gear is through the Trials of the Nine multiplayer mode, but Bungie is temporarily suspending it in order to address technical issues.

Last weekend, players discovered that an emote purchasable in Destiny 2 called the “bureaucratic walk” was allowing them to clip through certain walls in the game, giving them an advantage in several areas. According to Bungie, the glitch is also possible in the competitive multiplayer Crucible mode, and those using it could have an unfair edge over their opponents — in an unintentional way, you could even call the emote glitch a form of “pay to win.” While Bungie works on a fix, Trials of the Nine will be unavailable, with an expected return on November 3, which happens to be the same day Activision’s other major shooter, Call of Duty: WWII, releases.

One instant “hotfix” Bungie also rolled out was related to the Leviathan raid, and addresses players having their “raid keys” removed from their inventory without warning. With the difficulty we’ve had completing the raid’s various challenges, it’s understandable that players would be upset about this.

While the game isn’t yet out on PC — that comes next week — Bungie has also shared a list of known issues for the platforming, including launch errors, problems playing the game on university and corporate networks (why are you playing the game at work?) and issues with three-monitor setups. The game is the first in the series to come to PC, after the original Destiny was only available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. The port is being handled primarily by Vicarious Visions, who previously worked on the Skylanders series, Guitar Hero, and several Tony Hawk games on Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS.

Destiny 2 is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The game comes to PC on October 24, with the Leviathan raid opening up for players one week later. The following week will see the beginning of the raid’s “Prestige” mode as well as the raid’s Guided Games service.