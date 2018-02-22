‘Destiny 2’ players will have to wait a bit longer for new Nightfall rewards

Share

A few weeks ago, Destiny 2 developer Bungie revealed its “development roadmap” for the game up through May. This plan included changes to both competitive and cooperative modes, and among the most notable additions listed were unique rewards for Nightfall strikes. These rewards were initially planned for a February release, but Bungie needs more time before it can be implemented.

The unique Nightfall rewards’ delay doesn’t appear to be the result of a technical problem, but rather than Bungie didn’t think its current designs reflected how significant they are supposed to be.

“So while we really wanted to get Nightfall strike unique weapons into your hands next week to coincide with Nightfall scoring, it’s more important that each of those rewards lives up to the difficulty it will take to earn them,” game director Christopher Barrett said in the announcement post.

Nightfall scoring is still on track to release with the “strikes and social” update on February 27. The system was announced as a replacement for the time-based system previously used for the strikes. There will still technically be a time limit, but it will only be used to calculate your score instead of determining whether or not you can finish the strike itself.

Prestige Nightfall challenge cards, which were supposed to already be in the game, will now be arriving on February 27. These cards provide additional modifiers during strikes, giving higher scores to shoe willing to deal with the limitations and more difficult enemies.

Improvements to weapon and armor mods were originally planned for release alongside the start of the game’s third season in May, but Bungie has also delayed these. When they arrive, they should give players substantial power increases for modifying their gear — as it stands, the bonus you receive from doing so is fairly limited.

For those interested in competitive multiplayer, Bungie will be adding the free-for-all Rumble game mode to its rotating Crucible playlist in March, as well as a two-on-two mode at a later date. Both modes offer a change from the launch version of Destiny 2, which only had four-on-four modes.

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.