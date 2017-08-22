‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ adds the androids to its impressive roster

Why it matters to you Android 18 is one of the best characters in all of Dragon Ball, though we wish 17 were also playable on his own.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is shaping up to be one of the best games to ever use the license, with animation and combat that is virtually identical to the anime series. And two of the franchise’s most popular characters, Android 17 and Android 18, are back to kick some ass.

In a new Gamescom trailer released by publisher Bandai Namco, we get to see several of the game’s fighters battle it out, including Trunks, Vegeta, Frieza, and Cell, as well as Krillin and Piccolo, who make use of their famous “Destructo Disc” and “Special Beam Cannon” abilities.

Android 18 joins the fight, as well, and she’s partnered with Android 17 — her brother doesn’t appear to be playable on his own. Dragon Ball FighterZ also sees the return of Android 16, whose resurrection is one of the main catalysts for the game’s story mode. Android 16 is best known for his appearance in Dragon Ball Z‘s Cell Saga, during which he bonded with Gohan and eventually met his demise at the end of Cell’s foot.

Dragon Ball FighterZ‘s story mode appears to focus on a group Bandai Namco is referring to as the “mysterious army corps.” In the trailer, we see zombie-like versions of characters like Goku and Piccolo, each with glowing red eyes that let us know they’re evil.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is scheduled to release in February 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Its producers haven’t ruled a Switch version out of the question, as Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 made its way to Nintendo’s new system. It’s very unlikely that this version would release at the same time as the other platforms, however.

Those who pre-order the game will receive early access to the “Super Saiyan Blue” versions of Goku and Vegeta, as well as early access to the open beta. A “CollectorZ Edition” will also be available and includes art boards, a steelbook, and a Goku figurine painted to look like a panel in the manga.

What fighter are you most looking forward to using in Dragon Ball FighterZ? Are there any unannounced characters you hope make it into the game? Let us know in the comments!