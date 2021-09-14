Following the announcement of a December release date after an indefinite delay, Dying Light 2 has been pushed back once again. The zombie-parkour mashup from developer Techland is now set to release on February 4, 2022, placing it at the start of a month already packed with major releases.

In a post on Twitter, Techland said that “The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it.” However, even in this state, the developer wants more time — nearly two extra months — to give the long-awaited game more polish. “It is by far the biggest and most ambitious project we’ve ever done,” the post continues. “Unfortunately, we’ve realized for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimize it.” Dying Light 2 was originally set to release on December 7.

Update regarding release date. pic.twitter.com/xAx1RMbw0X — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) September 14, 2021

Dying Light 2‘s development cycle has been troubled since it was originally announced at E3 2018. The game was initially given a Spring 2020 release window before being delayed indefinitely in January 2020. The game’s now-former release date of December 7 is only four months old, having been announced this past May.

With its delay to February 4, 2022, Dying Light 2 is now contributing to what is currently next year’s busiest month in gaming. The game will be releasing just two weeks before Horizon Forbidden West, which is set for February 18. Both Sifu and Destiny 2‘s latest expansion, The Witch Queen are launching on February 22, and just three days later on February 25, the self-titled Saints Row reboot is launching. Multiple other titles are also set for release in February but don’t have a set release date yet, including Evil Dead: The Game and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

