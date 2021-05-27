  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human release date set for December

By

Dying Light 2 now has a new release date of December 7, 2021, developer Techland revealed during a stream today. It will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Preorders for Dying Light 2 are available now across various retailers.

A new trailer revealed the game’s final title: Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Developer Techland showed off more of the game during its Dying 2 Know stream, which featured Dying Light 2’s release date, a look at the various editions available for preorder, as well as more gameplay footage.

The Standard Edition of Dying Light 2 will come with a copy of the game, as well as preorder bonuses. The Deluxe Edition includes the base game, the first story DLC, which will launch after Dying Light 2’s release, a digital soundtrack and artbook, and more digital extras. A Collector’s Edition includes all the contents of the Deluxe Edition, along with the following:

  • 2-hour night XP boost
  • Story DLC 2
  • Crafting items
  • Steelbook,
  • Artbook
  • “Defender of The City” statuette with stylized UV lamp
  • UV flashlight
  • Map of The City
  • 3 postcards
  • “Voice of The City” stickers pack
  • Exclusive weapon trinket
  • Thank-you letter from our Creative Director

In addition, those who preorder any version of Dying Light 2 will gain access to the Reload Pack, which comes with an in-game outfit, weapon, and paraglider skin.

Dying Light 2 aims to continue what the original game started while expanding upon the beloved parkour movement, and thrilling first-person action. The sequel will be more focused on player-choice, where the player will have multiple branching paths throughout the story.

Editors' Recommendations

Destiny 2: How to unlock and complete the Expunge mission

destiny 2 how to unlock expunge mission featured

Fortnite season 6, week 11 challenges and how to complete them

fortnite-season-6-week-11-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for May 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

Cryptic new Sonic The Hedgehog game coming in 2022

new sonic the hedgehog game 2022

Fortnite challenge guide: Visit Ghost and Shadow ruins

fortnite-season-6-week-11-challenge-guide-how-to-visit-ghost-and-shadow-ruins

Fortnite challenge guide: Place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain

fortnite-season-6-week-11-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them

MLB The Show 21 was April’s bestselling game despite launching on Xbox Game Pass

mlb-the-show-was-aprils-bestselling-game-despite-launching-on-game-pass

World of Warcraft Classic: How to level a boosted character from 58-60 fast

wow classic how to level boosted character 58 60 fast leveling guide featured

Best cheap PS Plus deals for June 2021

Best PS Plus deals

Best cheap PlayStation deals for June 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Nintendo games are officially becoming high school esports

Splatoon 2 Splatfest

The best Xbox One controllers for 2021

xbox one recon tech wireless controller review 06807

Nintendo reportedly plans to reveal Switch Pro before E3

nintendo new switch lite model fcc joy con drift blue