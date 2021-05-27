Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dying Light 2 now has a new release date of December 7, 2021, developer Techland revealed during a stream today. It will launch for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Preorders for Dying Light 2 are available now across various retailers.

A new trailer revealed the game’s final title: Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Developer Techland showed off more of the game during its Dying 2 Know stream, which featured Dying Light 2’s release date, a look at the various editions available for preorder, as well as more gameplay footage.

The Standard Edition of Dying Light 2 will come with a copy of the game, as well as preorder bonuses. The Deluxe Edition includes the base game, the first story DLC, which will launch after Dying Light 2’s release, a digital soundtrack and artbook, and more digital extras. A Collector’s Edition includes all the contents of the Deluxe Edition, along with the following:

2-hour night XP boost

Story DLC 2

Crafting items

Steelbook,

Artbook

“Defender of The City” statuette with stylized UV lamp

UV flashlight

Map of The City

3 postcards

“Voice of The City” stickers pack

Exclusive weapon trinket

Thank-you letter from our Creative Director

In addition, those who preorder any version of Dying Light 2 will gain access to the Reload Pack, which comes with an in-game outfit, weapon, and paraglider skin.

Dying Light 2 aims to continue what the original game started while expanding upon the beloved parkour movement, and thrilling first-person action. The sequel will be more focused on player-choice, where the player will have multiple branching paths throughout the story.

