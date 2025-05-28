 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

EA cancels upcoming Black Panther game and shuts down its developer

By
A visual effects shot of Black Panther after the VFX are added in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Marvel

In an internal email shared with IGN, Electronic Arts said it is cancelling the upcoming Black Panther game and shutting down its developer Cliffhanger Games. EA Entertainment president Laura Miele sent the email to staff members and also announced another round of layoffs among the company, although EA did not provide a specific number.

This new wave of layoffs is the third one this year, following another round last month that saw around 300 jobs cut from Respawn and EA’s Fan Care teams. “These decisions are hard,” Miele wrote (transcribed by IGN). “They affect people we’ve worked with, learned from, and shared real moments with. We’re doing everything we can to support them — including finding opportunities within EA, where we’ve had success helping people land in new roles.”

Recommended Videos

EA says it plans to relocate affected employees to other teams at the company to preserve as many jobs as possible. Miele’s email says EA is refocusing its efforts on a smaller number of franchises — presumably its most profitable IPs — including Battlefield, The Sims, Skate, and Apex Legends. EA, like numerous other publishers, has taken hits from the recent economic uncertainty and the turbulence of the gaming industry.

T'Challa overlooks the capital city of Wakanda in Marvel's Avengers.
Crystal Dynamics

Despite the cancellation of the Black Panther game, Miele says the Iron Man game is still in development at Motive. She also once more confirmed the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and said Bioware is still working on the next Mass Effect entry.

Related

Little is known about what the Black Panther title was supposed to be, exactly, but EA had originally planned for it to be an open-world single-player game. It was part of a three-game deal, including Iron Man and a third, as-yet-unannounced game. There is no word on whether the unannounced title has been affected by this move or not.

2025 has seen waves of layoffs across the entire gaming industry, and the previous two years weren’t much better. In response, many workers in the industry banded together to form the United Videogame Workers, a union focused on protecting employee rights and ensuring better working conditions.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Dead by Daylight publisher cancels Project T spinoff, shuts down developer
A work-in-progress screenshot from Dead by Daylight spin-off Project T.

After announcing it earlier this year, Dead by Daylight publisher Behaviour Interactive has decided to cancel the spinoff Project T and is shutting down its development studio.

Behaviour made the announcement about Project T's cancellation on its X (formerly Twitter) account Tuesday afternoon, saying that it ran an "internal risk assessment" on the game after feedback from its Insiders Program. "While a number of players expressed appreciation for what they played, unfortunately, the outcome of this deep analysis yielded unsatisfactory overall results."

Read more
Unity cancels its controversial runtime fee after developer backlash
The Unity logo that accompanied the Runtime Fee announcement.

Unity, the company behind the popular game engine of the same name, has officially canceled its runtime fee -- a controversial move introduced last year that outraged game developers.

In a Unity website blog post, CEO Matt Bromberg said the company will be reverting back to its subscription model immediately after its new Unity Runtime Fee, which charged developers who met certain thresholds extra per user install, went over like a lead balloon when it was introduced last year. Not only was it confusing enough that the company had to make multiple clarifications, but users revolted. Some developers, like Innersloth, Aggro Crab, and Red Hook Studios, released statements condemning the move.

Read more
Don’t skip Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s great new mode during its beta
A player holds a dead player as a body shield in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

The beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 begins tomorrow, and it features eight different modes for players to check out. While I'm guessing most will want to play iconic modes like Team Deathmatch (TDM) or Domination, I recommend you give Kill Order a shot.

Kill Order is a mode new in Black Ops 6 that finds a way to twist the core TDM formula to make it less chaotic. I spoke to developers at Treyarch about its creation and learned that Kill Order works as well as it does because it was built around the aspects of Call of Duty that players like best.
A high-value mode
At its core, Kill Order is TDM with a twist. The basics will be familiar as two teams of six compete to get the most kills, earn points, and win a match. To help focus the action, one player on each team is named the "High Value Target." This "HVT," as the game and developers call it, is powered up with extra armor, directional indicators for other players on the minimap, and the ability to earn more score with each enemy kill. They're not a juggernaut or anything, but in a one-on-one between an HVT and an enemy player, the HVT is more likely to win.

Read more