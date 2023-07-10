EA and Marvel Games confirmed that a single-player Black Panther video game is in the works at Cliffhanger Games, one of its newest game development studios.

EA and Kevin Stephens, former VP and Studio Head of Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor dev Monolith Productions, formed Cliffhanger Games in May 2021. It was established alongside other new studios like Ridgeline Games, Ripple Effect, and skate. developer Full Circle. Rumors of this game’s existence emerged about a year ago, and an EA-published Black Panther game only became more plausible when we learned that an Iron Man game is in active development at Star Wars Squadrons and Dead Space remake studio EA Motive. Now, we know this Black Panther game is real and learned a bit more about what to expect from it.

In a blog post on EA’s website, Cliffhanger Games announced this single-player Black Panther game. It plays from a third-person perspective and isn’t tied to the MCU; that said, we don’t know if it shares a universe with EA Motive’s Iron Man game. Cliffhanger Games says its goal is “to build an expansive and reactive world that empowers players to experience what it is like to take on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector, the Black Panther.”

Kevin Stephens elaborates on those “reactive” elements later in the blog post, claiming that this Black Panther game will give players “more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game.” This will be the first standalone game only focusing on Black Panther, who historically only appeared as one of many characters in games like Marvel: Ultimate Alliance, Marvel’s Avengers, and Marvel Snap. The character will also appear in an untitled upcoming game from Skydance New Media alongside Captain America.

Don’t expect EA’s Black Panther game anytime soon, though. This announcement post makes it clear that this is a game reveal mainly made to make recruiting developers easier. As such, there’s no release date as Cliffhanger Games says that the Black Panther game is “early in development with a long road ahead.”

