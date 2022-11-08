Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Marvel Snap, the hit mobile card game that recently got an official release, just started its next season. To coincide with the release of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the digital card game just got an influx of Black Panther content, including new cards and locations..

Warriors of Wakanda Season | Developer Update | November 2022

Marvel Snap‘s various seasons bring new locations, rewards, cards, variants, and avatars. This season is no different, as it introduces many new additions inspired by the Black Panther series. Dubbed “Warriors of Wakanda,” the latest update’s crown jewel is the Black Panther card. This new card has the ability to double its power on reveal, making it a great fit with buff cards like Okoye and Nakia and others like Wong, Onslaught, Taskmaster, and more.

The update brings several new locations too, which can significantly change rounds. One of those new zones hasn’t showed up during play yet, so its ability is a bit of a question mark. The new locations are:

Shuri’s Lab: When you play a card here, its power doubles.

Warrior Falls: After each turn, cards here fight! Destroy the weakest one(s).

Vibranium Mines: When you play a card here, shuffle three Vibranium into your deck.

Wakandan Throne Room: Currently unknown.

Like other seasons, the new battle pass also includes many chances to farm more gold, credits to upgrade your card collections, and boosters to level up cards.

While there may be plenty of issues with slow card collection progression and time sinking, Marvel Snap is enjoying early success with over 5 million downloads in its first 10 days alone. You can now download Marvel Snap on mobile devices and PC using Steam or the Bluestacks Android emulator.

