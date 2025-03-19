 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Video game workers just formed a union anyone can join

By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The first-ever direct-join video game workers union has been unveiled at the Game Developer’s Conference. Known as the United Videogame Workers, organized with the Communication Workers of America, this union allows anyone involved in the game industry to join. It doesn’t matter if you’re freelance, full-time, or whether anyone else at your company joins, either.

UVW-CWA (the union’s abbreviation) is intended to protect worker rights. “The creation of this union was not done in isolation; it’s a cumulative effort by the thousands of video game workers who have been fighting for years to redefine what it means to stand together and reclaim power in one of the largest and highest-grossing industries on the globe,” said Tom Smith, CWA’s Senior Director of Organizing. “These workers are taking a bold stand, joining together to build power for the workers behind the games we all know and love.”

Recommended Videos

The union announced it will gather signatures for a petition focused on job security, citing the more than 10,500 jobs lost in 2023 and the 14,600 jobs lost in 2024. The union points out that more than 30 studios have laid off their full staffs before being shut down by their parent companies.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

Its mission statement reads, “Our mission is to take back our lives, our labor, and our passion from those who treat us like replaceable cogs.” The union wants to nurture talent and give it a future, not a short-term position.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

At a time when the video game industry is arguably more volatile and unpredictable than ever, the birth of a union like this offers a little more safety and security to the people who produce the games we all enjoy. The UVW-CWA joins several other unions with a direct-join model, including the Alphabet Workers Union-CWA.

If you work in the video game industry in the United States or in Canada and are interested in becoming part of the union, you can learn more here.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The best video game villains of all time, ranked
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

We always establish some level of connection with our player character in games, but it is usually the villain who gets the most time in the spotlight. In many series, it is the villain who remains the constant while the hero changes, building up a rivalry that extends beyond the game itself. What makes a good villain can be a lot of things. They can be especially hard boss fights, have sympathetic goals and motivations, or are just so comically evil that we just love to see them on screen. We've been thwarting some villains since the NES generation, while others are more modern. No doubt we will find even more fantastic villains in upcoming video games, but for now, this is our ranking of the best video game villains of all time.
7. Dr. Wily

Dr. Wily deserves a spot on this list for being one of the first recurring villains on the NES. Each Mega Man game featured a unique cast of robot masters to fight, but the same mad scientist was always behind them going rogue. In the end, we always bested his robots, stormed his castle, and captured him (except for that one time when Mega Man was fed up with it all and tried to murder him). It was always world domination with Wily, and only because his partner got all the glory for their work in robotics. Neither his motivation or goals changed much from game to game, but fighting him at the end was always a treat with all the powers you'd coallected.
6. Bowser

Read more
The hardest levels in video game history
A bonfire burning with a sword in dark souls

Sometimes an entire video game can be hard, othertimes there are hard bosses, but then there are games where there's just one level that cranks up the challenge to unrealistic levels. It is natural for a game to get more difficult as you get further along, but sometimes that curve isn't as smooth as it should be. Or, in some cases, the game decides to change up the gameplay for a level. Whatever the reason, some levels have stood the test of time as being way too difficult for their own good. Even in the cases where the levels are technically fair, they still demand a level of perfection from the player to be considered fun. Here are the hardest levels in video game history we hope to never play again.
Alien "Auto"topsy part 3

It pains us to put a level from a game as great as The Simpsons Hit & Run on this list, but the final level just has every ingredient you need for a terrible level. The goal of this stage is to collect barrels of nuclear waste and deliver them to the UFO to blow it up. You're in a fast but not very responsive car, which is made worse by the fact that if you collide with almost anything while carrying a barrel, it explodes and you have to start over. Oh, and how about putting the mission on a timer? Yeah, you have a time limit on everything in this level, adding stress that only makes crashing more likely. If you don't know the ideal routes to take and get very lucky with traffic and controlling your car, it is next to impossible. This final level is the main reason most players have never beaten this otherwise amazing game.
The Dam level

Read more
L.A. Noire developer Video Games Deluxe becomes Rockstar Australia
A screenshot from LA Noire.

Rockstar Games has acquired Video Games Deluxe, soon to be renamed Rockstar Australia. The studio is based in Sydney and is responsible for the 2017 re-release of L.A. Noire as well as the more recent Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy.

The news might come as a surprise; after all, the two studios have worked alongside one another for years. However, it was just a partnership until this point. "It's been an honor to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade," said Brendan McNamara, founder of Video Games Deluxe. "We are thrilled to part part of Rockstar Games and to continue our efforts to make the best games possible."

Read more