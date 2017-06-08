‘The End is Nigh’ is the new platformer from the co-creator of ‘Super Meat Boy’

Why it matters to you Super Meat Boy and The Binding of Isaac are generally considered two of the best indie games of recent years, and The End is Nigh looks set to continue Edmund McMillen's strong track record.

Edmund McMillen, best known for the games Super Meat Boy and The Binding of Isaac, has announced a new project that he’s working on in collaboration with Tyler Glaiel, best known for Bombernauts and Closure. The duo’s new title is called The End is Nigh, and it’s a post-apocalyptic platforming adventure.

The End is Nigh stars Ash, one of the few entities unlucky enough to have survived the end of the world. All he wants to do is make a friend — which, in keeping with McMillen’s previous output, has something of a dark subtext. He’ll be constructing a pal from bits and pieces that he finds over the course of his quest, according to a report from Eurogamer.

Of course, this won’t be easy, as there are some other survivors of the apocalypse to worry about. An army of hideous beasts stands in his way, made up on animal-like creatures that have been horrifically mutated, and are now decaying as a result of the sorry state that the planet is in.

As well as collecting body parts, Ash will be able to find a host of video game cartridges that grant access to playable minigames. These games will apparently be rather well fleshed out, even featuring their own achievements.

Like both Super Meat Boy and The Binding of Isaac before it, The End is Nigh looks set to be positively packed with content. McMillen pledges that the game will be comprised of over 600 sections, with more than 20 minigames to discover and unlock, and a variety of alternative endings to uncover.

The End is Nigh is scheduled to hit Steam on July 12. Continuing the system’s growing reputation as an indie stronghold, the game is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch at a later date, and other console versions are also being considered.