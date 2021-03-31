The Elder Scrolls Online is getting a next-gen update on June 8. The enhanced edition will come to both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 despite the fact that Microsoft now owns Bethesda.

Released in 2014, The Elder Scrolls Online is Bethesda’s massively multiplayer online RPG set in the Elder Scrolls universe. The game has received consistent support over the past seven years, and the new update will optimize it for new consoles.

The new “Console Enhanced” update comes to both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on June 8. The most noticeable difference is that the update will allow the game to run at 60 frames per second on new consoles.

Other significant visual improvements are coming too. The update brings upgraded textures, advanced lighting, and fast load times to the game. It’ll get new fidelity and performance modes as well.

What’s notable about the release is that it’s the first Bethesda software update since Microsoft officially acquired Bethesda. While Microsoft said that games like Deathloop would honor their current contracts with Sony, it admitted that some of Bethesda’s titles would be exclusive to Xbox moving forwards. That point has especially worried Elder Scrolls fans, who worry that the franchise will be available only on Xbox platforms moving forwards.

With the Elder Scrolls Online update coming to PS5, those fears should be quelled for now. It’s a good sign that Microsoft still plans to let Bethesda work with other companies on its games. In a recent roundtable about the acquisition, Microsoft noted that there were specific legacy deals Bethesda would continue to make good on. It would appear that The Elder Scrolls Online is included on that list for now.

