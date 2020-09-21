In wake of Microsoft’s announcement that it is in the process of acquiring publishing giant Bethesda, Microsoft said that Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo will still be timed console exclusives for the PlayStation 5.

According to a statement sent to Bloomberg, Gaming at Microsoft Executive Vice President Phil Spencer said the company will honor both games’ exclusivity agreement.

That means that the titles will not come to the Xbox family of consoles at launch, but may still come to PC via Xbox Game Pass.

But there are still questions when it comes to upcoming games, as Microsoft tells Bloomberg that new titles may hit other consoles on a “case by case basis.”

As for current games, The Elder Scrolls Online will continue to see support across all platforms, according to ZeniMax Online Studios director Matt Firor.

“I want to take a moment to reassure the entire Elder Scrolls Online community that ESO will continue to be supported exactly as it was, and we fully expect it to keep growing and thriving on each of the platforms that are currently supported,” Firor said in a note to fans Monday.

Digital Trends reached out to Microsoft and Bethesda for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.

