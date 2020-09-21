  1. Gaming

Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo will still be PlayStation 5 timed exclusives

By

In wake of Microsoft’s announcement that it is in the process of acquiring publishing giant Bethesda, Microsoft said that Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo will still be timed console exclusives for the PlayStation 5.

According to a statement sent to Bloomberg, Gaming at Microsoft Executive Vice President Phil Spencer said the company will honor both games’ exclusivity agreement.

That means that the titles will not come to the Xbox family of consoles at launch, but may still come to PC via Xbox Game Pass.

But there are still questions when it comes to upcoming games, as Microsoft tells Bloomberg that new titles may hit other consoles on a “case by case basis.”

As for current games, The Elder Scrolls Online will continue to see support across all platforms, according to ZeniMax Online Studios director Matt Firor.

“I want to take a moment to reassure the entire Elder Scrolls Online community that ESO will continue to be supported exactly as it was, and we fully expect it to keep growing and thriving on each of the platforms that are currently supported,” Firor said in a note to fans Monday.

Digital Trends reached out to Microsoft and Bethesda for comment. We will update this story when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft will acquire Bethesda in blockbuster $7.5 billion deal

Vice President of Bethesda Softworks, speaks during the Bethesda E3 Showcase

Every confirmed and rumored Xbox Series X game so far

everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat

Sony PS5: Games, price, specs, release date, and more

xbox series x vs ps5 and d

Every confirmed and rumored PS5 game so far

upcoming ps5 games demons souls pc reveal

How to play Fortnite on Mac

how to play fortnite on mac 7619

Razer CEO: New consoles are ‘going to be huge for us’

razer blade 15 review 2020 07

Here’s everything announced in the latest Nintendo Direct Mini

PlayStation 5 pre-orders were a complete fiasco

Fortnite brings long-awaited ray tracing to PC version

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 sold out within minutes — and gamers aren’t happy

Fortnite season 4 week 4 challenge: Destroy collector cases at The Collection

fortnite season 4 week challenges guide how to destroy collector cases at the collection 20200917101244

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Everything to know about this year’s launch

call of duty black ops cold war rumors multiplayer

How to pre-order the PS5

xbox series x vs ps5 and d

Walmart will have in-store pre-orders for PlayStation 5 on September 22

Fortnite season 4 week 4 challenge: How to hack Stark Robots at Stark Industries