Digital Trends
Gaming

The Elgato Key Light gets streamers’ good sides at CES 2019

Gabe Gurwin
By

As games and streaming rigs have evolved over the years, viewers on platforms like Twitch and YouTube demand professional-quality streams from their favorite creators. That includes not just the games you’re playing, but also your own “face cam.” With the new Elgato Key Light, announced at CES 2019, you can always be your best self for viewers and it won’t break the bank.

The Elgato Key Light, currently available on Amazon for $200, attaches to your desk via a clamp and its height can be adjusted to fit most gaming setups. Using 80 OSRAM LED lights to shine 2,500 lumens at you while you’re streaming, the Key Light gives off a low amount of heat, according to Elgato, and with the Control Center app on your PC, you can control the lighting without having to stop gaming. It’s also compatible with Mac, as is the Elgato Game Capture software that comes with the brand’s capture devices.

If you have more than one Key Light for an unconventional scenario, such as when more than one person is streaming at the same location, you can sync them all up to the same Control Center application, as well. Aside from Control Center, the Key Light is also compatible with the Elgato Stream Deck device, allowing you turn the light on, adjust brightness and color temperature, and save the settings with just a few button presses.

Elgato currently offers one external capture device, the HD60 S, which allows you to stream or record at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. Two PCIe cards, the HD60 Pro and the 4K60 Pro, offer more advanced features, and the Cam Link 4K stick allows you to use a high-quality camera as a webcam for your streaming apps. A green screen is even on sale for those looking to alter their environment for streams.

elgato key light ces 2019 elgatokeylight

Recently, the free software Screen Link was also released for iPhone and iPad, which instantly streams what you’re doing on your phone to your computer, and you can then use your existing streaming software on top of it. A “Pro” version with unlimited clip duration will be coming as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One games you can get right now
Up Next

Can Harley-Davidson's electric LiveWire convince hog riders to go green?
oculus quest headset gets me into vr ces 2019 op 5
Computing

Oculus’ Quest is the headset that will make me (and you) a VR believer

Without excessive wires or complicated setup, and a price point that makes sense for tech that just isn't there yet, Oculus' upcoming standalone headset, the Quest, could bring VR mainstream.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
philips hue outdoor range
Smart Home

Philips Hue wants to brighten up the night with expanded outdoor lighting range

Philips Hue is at CES 2019 to show off two new floodlights that can light up any space and a motion sensor that can be used to turn on any of your Philips Hue lights -- inside or out.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
ring brings door view cam smart lights ceo 2019 181218 oldham 0052 cropped
Smart Home

Ring answers the call with new video doorbell/peephole, sensors, and lights

Ring has announced a door view camera that fits in the peephole of most doors, as well as a line of brand-new smart lighting products to further expand its smart home security offerings.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
eve light strip power ces 2019 lifestyle 04
Smart Home

Eve takes wraps off Apple Homekit-enabled light strip, energy strip at CES 2019

Eve Systems introduced two Apple Homekit-enabled devices at CES 2019. The Eve Energy Strip features three outlets with autonomous schedules and energy consumption monitoring. The Eve Light Strip is useful for accent or general lighting.
Posted By Bruce Brown
sengled introduces new color changing lightstrip smart led ces2019 2
Smart Home

Sengled brings even more lights to Vegas with a new batch of bulbs at CES 2019

Sengled has announced three new light bulbs, a multicolor light strip, a smart sensor, and a smart switch at this year's CES. More options, more lights, and flexible integration options make Sengled a competitor in the lighting arena.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
oculus quest review 2
Gaming

These are the coolest VR and AR gadgets from CES 2019

CES 2019 had plenty of VR and AR gadgets on display, including headsets that completely change how you experience virtual reality, and some don't even require a PC or even a phone to run.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
HP Omen X Emperium 65 hands-on
Product Review

Who needs a TV? HP’s Omen X Emperium is a 65-inch monitor for your living room

The Omen X Emperium 65 is the very first Nvidia BFGD -- Big Format Gaming Display. It’s a 65-inch PC gaming display meant for the living room. Don’t call it a TV, but yea, it’s basically a TV built just for gamers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
super smash bros noise complaint ends with cops playing ultimate
Gaming

Rumor may have revealed remaining ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ DLC fighters

An unconfirmed rumor has allegedly revealed all the remaining DLC fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The next addition to the roster, after Joker from Persona 5, is believed to be Erdrick from the Dragon Quest series.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Alienware 55 review
Product Review

Alienware brought a 55-inch OLED monitor to CES. We want it. You will too.

OLED has long alluded gaming monitors. But no longer. The Alienware 55 OLED Monitor matches the incredible visuals of OLED with variable refresh rates up to 120Hz. It’s pure gaming bliss.
Posted By Luke Larsen
powercast nintendo switch wireless joy con charging grips ces 2019 2
Gaming

These wireless charging grips will keep your Joy-Con from running out of juice

At CES 2019, Powercast showed off wireless charging grips for the Switch Joy-Con that utilize over-the-air technology. Both the single and dual grips double the Joy-Con's battery life on a single charge.
Posted By Steven Petite
Oculus Go
Gaming

Dive headfirst into the best experiences available now on the Oculus Rift

The Oculus Rift brought back virtual reality and put a modern twist to it. Grab your Touch Controllers, put on your VR headset, and jump into the fun with some of the best Oculus Rift games available now.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

Still have holiday cash to blow? Grab one of these awesome Xbox One games

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to set up the nintendo switch feature
Gaming

Here's what you need to know to play Nintendo Switch online

If you want to play online multiplayer on Switch, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Here's what you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online, from price to features to the awesome library of NES games.
Posted By Steven Petite
far cry new dawn review 6
Gaming

Here’s everything we know about ‘Far Cry New Dawn’ so far

Far Cry New Dawn is the first official sequel in franchise history, taking place 17 years after Far Cry 5 in a post-apocalyptic Hope County. Here's everything we know about Far Cry New Dawn.
Posted By Steven Petite