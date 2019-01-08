CES 2019: The coolest new gadgets and gizmos from the show floor

Digital Trends
CES is the Super Bowl of the technology world: the annual event where close to 200,000 tech enthusiasts, journalists, tastemakers, and industry pros all descend on the Las Vegas strip to see what we’ll be talking about and lusting over in tech in 2019. But there’s a whole lot to see; according to the Consumer Technology Association, more than 4,400 companies are exhibiting at the show this year — one of the biggest shows yet!

But don’t fear: Digital Trends has dozens of correspondents and editors scouring the show floor to find the coolest new gadgets out there. So beyond the big headlines, here’s some of the best that we’ve found on the show floor that you might not have heard about. But be sure to also check our live CES 2019 coverage throughout the week for more!

LG Signature OLED TV R

LG Rollable OLED 2019
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

We’d be crazy if we didn’t lead off with LG’s rollable TV. Just a prototype at last year’s event, LG is back this year with an actual production model. The TV fully extended measures 65 inches and can be unrolled either fully or partially. This TV could potentially be useful for more than just watching a video and we’re excited to see how developers make use of the technology. There are still a lot of questions about its price, but LG promises commercial availability by the end of this year.

Harley Davidson Livewire

2019 harley davidson livewire electric motorcycle 17

You wouldn’t expect a name like Harley Davidson to make big news at CES, but its latest motorcycle — the Livewire — does because it’s the company’s first fully electric bike. It can go from 0 to 60mph in just 3.5 seconds and features a fully automatic transmission. While horsepower information is still under wraps, we do know that it will have roughly a 110-mile range in an “urban environment” and will retail for around $30,000 when it goes on sale first in Europe and the U.S. in fall 2019.

Urgonight Headband

urgonight

Insomniacs rejoice! There’s a whole lot of sleep tech at CES 2019, and perhaps the coolest of them all is something you don’t even have to wear while you’re sleeping. The Urgonight Headband takes an EEG of your brain, then uses this information to show you imagery on your smartphone to help retrain your brain to sleep better. You just need to do this for 20 minutes a day, three times a week for about three months. According to their research, participants were on average falling asleep 40 percent faster, reducing the number of times they woke up during the night by more than half after completing a training cycle. Sign us up.

IBM Q System One

ibm quantum computing ces 2019 q system one header

Quantum computing has been around for several years now, but it appears we’re finally getting to a level where true quantum computing will be available commercially. IBM arrived at CES 2019 with the Q System One quantum computer, the first to fully integrate high-precision electronics and cryogenic cooling into a stand-alone system. What does this mean? The Q will be the first to be able to run outside of a lab environment, which is a huge, huge deal. While it’s enormous (9 feet wide and 9 feet high), it’s stunning too, protected by a borosilicate glass enclosure. No word on when it will be available commercially, however — but we hope soon.

We’ll be adding to this list throughout the week, so keep checking back for the latest and greatest from the show floor. Also, be sure to check out all our CES 2019 coverage live from Las Vegas!

Elon Musk breaks ground on the first Tesla factory outside the U.S.
tcl new mobile display technology ces 2019 feat 2
Mobile

TCL is set to innovate with new mobile display technology

TCL, the Chinese manufacturer behind BlackBerry, Alcatel, and Palm phones, may be ready to step out of the shadows with some impressive display tech. The company has shown a willingness to experiment and innovate that’s sadly lacking in…
Posted By Simon Hill
Crystal sound display
Home Theater

LG Display’s latest 8K OLED TV screen is also a Dolby Atmos speaker

LG's latest move in OLED TVs sees an 88-inch 8K screen become the TV's speaker system. Though this technology has been seen before in Sony televisions, LG is now delivering Dolby Atmos sound from the display.
Posted By Caleb Denison
sony audio ces 2019 news gtk pg10 table large
Home Theater

Sony looks to get the party started at CES with new boombox featuring cupholders

Sony has announced a slew of new audio products at this year's CES conference in Las Vegas, including a brand-new Dolby Atmos soundbar, several smart speakers, and a massive portable boombox with built-in cupholders.
Posted By Parker Hall
lg cinebam ultra short throw dual laser projector ces 2019 hu85l 3
Home Theater

LG’s new projector uses two freakin’ laser beams for punchy color

LG's new Cinebeam projector uses a dual-laser light system for improved color accuracy. With integrated speakers and WebOS installed, it's a one-and-done for home theater enthusiasts who can't install a conventional projector.
Posted By Caleb Denison
soundcore by anker 2019 lineup new ces wakey
Home Theater

Soundcore shows off new soundbar, alarm clock, party-focused Bluetooth speakers

Soundcore by Anker has announced a number of exciting new models for 2019, including a smart alarm clock, Dolby Atmos soundbar, and a flashy new speaker aimed at the outdoor rave crowd.
Posted By Parker Hall
Home Theater

Latest 'Captain Marvel' trailer delivers even more cosmic action

Academy Award winner Brie Larson will play Captain Marvel in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie hitting theaters in March 2019. Here's everything we know about Marvel's first female-led superhero movie.
Posted By Rick Marshall
audio technica 2019 lineup ces ath anc900bt21
Home Theater

Audio Technica’s 2019 lineup includes new turntables, its smartest headphones yet

Acclaimed audio brand Audio Technica has announced a brand new lineup of products in time for this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, including three new turntables, and its smartest noise-canceling headphones yet.
Posted By Parker Hall
dish google assistant built in ces 2019 hopper 3 dvr asset 1a
Home Theater

Dish is building Google Assistant right into its Hopper DVRs

For most of 2018, you've been able to control your Dish Hopper set-top box, through Google Assistant. But soon, you won't need a Google smart speaker -- just your Dish voice remote.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Sony Master Series Z9G 98-inch 8K LCD
Home Theater

Sony debuts its massive Master Series 8K consumer TV at CES 2019

When Sony showed off its first 8K prototype at CES 2018, we were blown away by the intensity of its HDR brightness, and excited to see it come to market. That day is here, and Sony's new 8K TVs come in huge, 85 and 98-inch sizes.
Posted By Simon Cohen
tcl 8k ces 2019 qled tv 2
Home Theater

TCL goes big, rolls out a 75-inch 8K QLED Roku TV at CES 2019

You might only just be getting used to 4K, but the resolution ride is far from over. The proof is TCL's new 75-inch 8K Roku TV, with Quantum Dot technology, which the company debuted at CES 2019.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Movies & TV

Can't get enough lightsaber action? Here's how to get your Star Wars fix online

Few of us want to deal with DVDs or Blu-ray discs anymore. Unfortunately, the Star Wars movies are few and far between when it comes to streaming. If you want to watch Star Wars online, check out our guide on where to find the films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Hisense ULED XD TV
Home Theater

Hisense shows off triple-laser TV, 1-inch thick LED at CES 2019

HiSense, the Chinese company known for its value-priced TVs has some interesting innovations in display technology, including a triple-beam laser TV and a 1-inch thick LED that uses the screen as the TV's speaker.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Hisense 4K Smart TriChroma Laser TV 100L7T
Home Theater

Is Hisense’s 100-inch, RGB three-laser TV the ultimate home theater centerpiece?

Hisense debuted its first Laser TV, ultra-short-throw projector a year and a half ago. Now, at CES 2019, the company unveiled a remarkable three-laser, RGB version capable of 3,500 lumens, 4K, HDR, and a massive color gamut.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Caleb Denison
beyerdynamic lagoon anc ces 2019 feat
Home Theater

Beyerdynamic’s Lagoon ANC cans combine customization, noise cancellation

No two people hear sound the same way. This may explain why a growing trend at CES is sound-customization software. Beyerdynamic introduced it in 2017 and now it's back with a noise-cancelling version.
Posted By Simon Cohen