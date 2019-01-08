CES 2019: The coolest new gadgets and gizmos from the show floor

Share

CES is the Super Bowl of the technology world: the annual event where close to 200,000 tech enthusiasts, journalists, tastemakers, and industry pros all descend on the Las Vegas strip to see what we’ll be talking about and lusting over in tech in 2019. But there’s a whole lot to see; according to the Consumer Technology Association, more than 4,400 companies are exhibiting at the show this year — one of the biggest shows yet!

But don’t fear: Digital Trends has dozens of correspondents and editors scouring the show floor to find the coolest new gadgets out there. So beyond the big headlines, here’s some of the best that we’ve found on the show floor that you might not have heard about. But be sure to also check our live CES 2019 coverage throughout the week for more!

LG Signature OLED TV R

We’d be crazy if we didn’t lead off with LG’s rollable TV. Just a prototype at last year’s event, LG is back this year with an actual production model. The TV fully extended measures 65 inches and can be unrolled either fully or partially. This TV could potentially be useful for more than just watching a video and we’re excited to see how developers make use of the technology. There are still a lot of questions about its price, but LG promises commercial availability by the end of this year.

Harley Davidson Livewire

You wouldn’t expect a name like Harley Davidson to make big news at CES, but its latest motorcycle — the Livewire — does because it’s the company’s first fully electric bike. It can go from 0 to 60mph in just 3.5 seconds and features a fully automatic transmission. While horsepower information is still under wraps, we do know that it will have roughly a 110-mile range in an “urban environment” and will retail for around $30,000 when it goes on sale first in Europe and the U.S. in fall 2019.

Urgonight Headband

Insomniacs rejoice! There’s a whole lot of sleep tech at CES 2019, and perhaps the coolest of them all is something you don’t even have to wear while you’re sleeping. The Urgonight Headband takes an EEG of your brain, then uses this information to show you imagery on your smartphone to help retrain your brain to sleep better. You just need to do this for 20 minutes a day, three times a week for about three months. According to their research, participants were on average falling asleep 40 percent faster, reducing the number of times they woke up during the night by more than half after completing a training cycle. Sign us up.

IBM Q System One

Quantum computing has been around for several years now, but it appears we’re finally getting to a level where true quantum computing will be available commercially. IBM arrived at CES 2019 with the Q System One quantum computer, the first to fully integrate high-precision electronics and cryogenic cooling into a stand-alone system. What does this mean? The Q will be the first to be able to run outside of a lab environment, which is a huge, huge deal. While it’s enormous (9 feet wide and 9 feet high), it’s stunning too, protected by a borosilicate glass enclosure. No word on when it will be available commercially, however — but we hope soon.

We’ll be adding to this list throughout the week, so keep checking back for the latest and greatest from the show floor. Also, be sure to check out all our CES 2019 coverage live from Las Vegas!