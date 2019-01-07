Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Sphero’s Specdrums let you drum up a symphony of sound with colors

Brandon Widder
By
sphero unveils specdrums at ces 2019 spechr 8293

At this point, Sphero has nearly become synonymous with Star Wars. The Boulder, Colorado-based company initially made a name for itself with a medley of rolling, remote-controlled robots, namely a miniature BB-8 and R2-D2, both of which the company has said it will no longer produce due to licensing. In their stead, however, Sphero is branching out into an entirely new segment of consumer tech: Music.

At CES 2019, the company showcased Specdrums, a set of connected rings that let you harness sound using colors and surfaces of your own choosing, as well as a companion app available for Android and iOS devices. The kit — a result of Sphero’s recent acquisition of Specdrums — uses light sensors embedded in each ring to identify colors, which you can then pair with specific sounds. Once you tap the Bluetooth-enabled ring against the surface again, whether it be a picture frame or your pants, it will trigger the corresponding sound on your mobile device.

The appeal of Specdrums, aside from the kit’s ability to generate sounds using your surroundings, is its sheer level of flexibility. The apt-titled companion app, Mix, features an assortment of customizable sounds built on a variety of different instruments and loops, though, you can also connect to GarageBand, Ableton Live, and other music-making apps via Bluetooth MIDI. Specdrums will even ship with a Play Pad, a keyboard-like device that utilizes colors instead of traditional keys.

“We firmly believe that play is a powerful teacher. With the addition of Specdrums, we are strengthening the ‘A’ in STEAM in our product roadmap,” Sphero CEO Paul Berberian said in a statement. “With Sphero’s infrastructure and the groundwork that the Specdrums founders have already completed, we believe there’s a huge opportunity to continue to inspire curiosity in classrooms and beyond.”

The rebranded Specdrums will go on sale beginning Monday, January 7, and begin shipping a week later. You’ll be able to buy a single ring for $65 or a pair for $99, each of which will afford you two hours of play time.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Nearby dwarf galaxy will collide with Milky Way, awaken black hole at its heart
Up Next

2019 Golden Globes provide plenty of surprises and a big night for Netflix
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
probe visit ultima thule nh atmu69 binary sm 1
Emerging Tech

Ultima Thule, the most distant object ever explored, is shaped like a snowman

NASA's New Horizons probe is reached the farthest region of our Solar System on New Year's Day 2019, when it buzzed a distant object known as Ultima Thule located in the Kuiper Belt.
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
artifical soil planters food in space 189570 web 1
Emerging Tech

Artificial soil made from lava rock allows growing of food in space

New research has succeeded in growing plants in high-tech planters which use artificial soil made from lava rock. Researchers have recorded the ways that plants adapt to conditions similar to those in space such as low levels of nitrogen.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
artificial neural network
Emerging Tech

What is an artificial neural network? Here’s everything you need to know

Neural networks are behind some of the biggest advances in artificial intelligence. But what exactly is an artificial neural network? Check out our beginner's guide to clue you in.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
DJI Mavic Air Review
Emerging Tech

DJI Mavic Air vs Mavic Pro: Which drone is better?

You can find full specs for both the Mavic Pro and the new Mavic Air on DJI's website, but unfortunately you can't look at all those pages simultaneously -- so we put all the main features side-by-side for your convenience.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? You totally can with these top-of-the-line drones

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
lmc milky way collision 189415 web 1
Emerging Tech

Nearby dwarf galaxy will collide with Milky Way, awaken black hole at its heart

In two billion years' time the Milky Way will collide with the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), waking the dormant black hole at the heart of our galaxy and causing it to devour nearby gases and grow in size by ten times.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
how to download wikipedia on mac screen
Computing

Here's how to download Wikipedia. Seriously. The whole thing

Frequent Wikipedia user? You can actually download the entire Wikipedia library to your home computer thanks to its open-source nature and a several free applications that do almost all the heavy lifting for you. Here's how to do it.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best vaporizers pax 3 vaporizer inhand5 800x534 c
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Smoking is out, and vaporization is in. We've put close to a dozen vaporizers through our testing process, and there's some clear winners. From flower to concentrates, these are the best performing models on the market.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Hubble Dark Matter
Emerging Tech

Dark matter heats up and moves around in dwarf galaxies during star formation

The exact nature of dark matter is one of the enduring questions of physics. Now a team from the University of Surrey, UK, have discovered that dark matter can be heated up and moved around due to star formation within galaxies.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
exciton transistor efficiency electronics 928x520 1
Emerging Tech

Exciton transistors could create the energy-efficient electronics of the future

Last year researchers developed a new type of transistor based on excitons, a special type of quasiparticle, which could be used in the future to make electronic devices more efficient. Now new properties of excitons have been discovered.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Biggest airplanes in the world
Emerging Tech

Rogue drones prompt major airports to spend millions on protection

A drone incident in December 2018 that brought one of the world's busiest airports to a standstill for 36 hours has prompted big spending on technology designed to prevent the machines from flying near two major airports.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
smart city security breaches could be lethal ottawa getty
Emerging Tech

Today, hacks are annoying. In future smart cities, they could kill

Corporate security breaches are becoming so common that people now accept them as part of a digital future. But for smart cities, system hacks could prove far dangerous for citizens.
Posted By John R. Quain
a dji quadcopter gets the horror movie treatment in drone
Emerging Tech

A DJI quadcopter gets the horror-movie treatment in ‘The Drone’

"The Drone" is an upcoming horror flick about a DJI quadcopter that becomes possessed with the spirit of a serial killer. Check out the trailer to find out it's as bonkers as it sounds.
Posted By Trevor Mogg