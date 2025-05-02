 Skip to main content
EVE: Vanguard hits early access next summer, but you can play it September

By
A screenshot from EVE Vanguard
CCP

During 2025’s EVE Fanfest, CCP Games revealed when players can get their hands on the next playtest for shooter EVE: Vanguard and teased when the players will be able to experience the whole game via Steam Early Access.

EVE Vanguard is an MMO FPS connected to the popular game EVE Online where players control warclones who drop onto planets and fight each other to influence the war taking place across the universe of New Eden. Events that take place in this shooter can impact what happens in EVE Online, just as EVE Online events can influence Vanguard.

First teased a couple of years ago, EVE Vanguard has had some playtests since its announcement. The next one is called EVE Vanguard: Nemesis, and it’ll be the most widely available way to try out EVE Vanguard since its announcement. It begins on September 16.

Ultimately, this is all building toward the game’s early access launch. CCP Games confirmed that an early access release on Steam is planned for Summer 2026, and they’ll only continue to build the game up from there.

That’s not all CCP Games revealed at this year’s EVE Fanfest. The next expansion for EVE Online was also teased. It’s titled EVE Online: Legion, and its biggest new addition is Freelance Jobs, which are essentially player-created missions that EVE Online players can send each other on. It’s not too far off, as EVE Online: Legion launches on May 27. Another MMO, EVE Frontier, is also in the works, so it’s definitely a busy time for EVE as a franchise.

For those who care more about the MMO FPS, the EVE Vanguard: Nemesis playtest will begin on September 16 as CCP ramps up for a full Steam Early Access launch sometime in summer 2026.

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
A former Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese now reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
