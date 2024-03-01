 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get Zinc Ore in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Jesse Lennox
By

After breaking out of the confined spaces of Midgar in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, a lot of new opportunities and mechanics have been introduced. Along with some standard open-world activities, collecting tons of resources as you travel will be a constant. Icons for all sorts of rocks, plants, and beast parts are needed to transmute new items. Zinc Ore is no different, but it is required for some great accessories you probably want to make early. If you need this precious rock but don’t know where to start looking, hop on your chocobo, and we’ll lead you right to it.

Where to find zinc ore

Chocobo Gear
Square-Enix

Zinc Ore can only be found in the mid- to late-game regions. These include the Corel and Gongaga regions, Cosmo Canyon, Nibel region, and the Meridian Ocean. The most plentiful location we’ve found the ore is in Corel, and most often on Mount Corel itself. Ride your chocobo here and pay attention when it notices something hidden. Sniff it out, and there’s a decent chance you will find some Zinc Ore, but it also appears as normal pickups in the environment. There’s also a chance that enemies will drop this resource after battle, so don’t skip by them when searching. Unfortunately, all items in an area appear to be randomized, so you can’t count on finding Zinc Ore every time, even in the same spots, but this is by far the best place to go.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to get Ammonia Glands in Enshrouded
A player character on a mountain in Enshrouded.

Once you get beyond the early and mid-game crafting options in Enshrouded, the types of materials you will need will only get more difficult to get your hands on. One particularly useful item you will want to craft often is leather, which you will need something called Ammonia Glands to create. Considering leather is necessary for upgrading your inventory space to the highest level, everyone will want to get their hands on it.

Being glands, you can probably predict that Ammonia Glands will drop from an enemy, which is true. However, what the enemy is and where to find them is a bit trickier.
How to get Ammonia Glands

Read more
Helldivers 2: all Boosters and how to get them
A scene from Helldiver 2's opening cutscene.

Building up your character and being a team player is critical in Helldivers 2. A mission is doomed from the start if you only look out for yourself, but you might be overlooking an easy way to give yourself and your squad some extra support. Boosters are just one of the many ways to customize your trooper, but perhaps one of the most important.

These aren't handed out automatically, so if you don't know how to get them or, even more importantly, what they do, you are putting yourself at a needless disadvantage. We're here to train you on all the Boosters in Helldivers 2 and how to get and equip them for your next mission.
All Boosters in Helldivers 2

Read more
How to get Silver and Copper Keys in Palworld
Anubis shooting magic in Palworld.

While you're exploring, catching new Pals, and collecting resources in Palworld, you will eventually stumble upon some high-tier treasure chests. While this may give you an initial surge of excitement, if you find yourself lacking any keys with which to open it, your mood may deflate rather quickly. Keys come in three distinct types, with Copper and Silver being a bit easier to get than the Gold ones, but they are still no walk in the park. There are two main ways to get them, so let's unlock the secret of the keys so you can crack open those tantalizing chests.
How to get Silver and Copper Keys

The first method to getting some Silver and Copper Keys will be to successfully fight off a raid on your base. We're specifically looking for raids full of Leezpunk Pals. This is a dark-type that are a very common type to assault your base. Catching or defeating these will have a chance of dropping either type of key, but Copper is more common.

Read more