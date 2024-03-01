How to get Zinc Ore in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

After breaking out of the confined spaces of Midgar in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, a lot of new opportunities and mechanics have been introduced. Along with some standard open-world activities, collecting tons of resources as you travel will be a constant. Icons for all sorts of rocks, plants, and beast parts are needed to transmute new items. Zinc Ore is no different, but it is required for some great accessories you probably want to make early. If you need this precious rock but don’t know where to start looking, hop on your chocobo, and we’ll lead you right to it.

Where to find zinc ore

Zinc Ore can only be found in the mid- to late-game regions. These include the Corel and Gongaga regions, Cosmo Canyon, Nibel region, and the Meridian Ocean. The most plentiful location we’ve found the ore is in Corel, and most often on Mount Corel itself. Ride your chocobo here and pay attention when it notices something hidden. Sniff it out, and there’s a decent chance you will find some Zinc Ore, but it also appears as normal pickups in the environment. There’s also a chance that enemies will drop this resource after battle, so don’t skip by them when searching. Unfortunately, all items in an area appear to be randomized, so you can’t count on finding Zinc Ore every time, even in the same spots, but this is by far the best place to go.

Editors' Recommendations