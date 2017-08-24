‘Assassin’s Creed’ sneaks into ‘Final Fantasy XV’ in ‘Assassin’s Festival’

Why it matters to you It's not everyday that developers can truly surprise video game fans. Against all odds, Ubisoft and Square Enix have collaborated to create the Assassin's Festival.

Ahead of the official release of Assassin’s Creed Origins, Ubisoft and Square Enix have announced a unique collaboration that brings the Assassins into the world of Final Fantasy XV. The free DLC, titled Assassin’s Festival, will be a limited time event with combining gameplay elements from both series.

Starting August 30, players can receive the “Master Assassin’s Robes” for Noctis after obtaining a Dream Egg. These eggs are a special item from the Moogle Chocobo Carnival going on until late September. The next day, the Assassin’s Festival DLC will be made available for free, transforming the town of Lestalium. Throughout the town, signs and banners signal the event’s arrival while new activities are waiting for players to partake in. Additional themed items and features, along with new abilities enable Noctis to move more like an Assassin.

While the announcement may seem random, the collaboration began almost three years ago at an informal meeting during the Tokyo Game Show. The meeting was originally meant to express admiration for each other’s work, yet it has grown into the two franchises paying homage to each other’s universes.

Leading up to the announcement, eagle-eyed fans may have noticed various Easter eggs within the Final Fantasy XV trailer from November, the Assassin’s Creed Origins announcement trailer, and more recently the Assassin’s Creed Origins Gamescom trailer. These signified the unofficial start to the connection between both franchises.

“This collaboration is the result of being huge fans,” says Assassin’s Creed Game Director Ashraf Ismail in a statement. “There’s a lot of respect between the two teams and we couldn’t be more thrilled with the opportunity to pay homage to each other’s work.”

The Assassin’s Festival is a timed event starting on August 31, and running until January 31, 2018. There has yet to be any mention of Final Fantasy content appearing in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is slated for release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 27. For a full rundown of everything we know about the upcoming Ubisoft game, check out our detailed page. It includes trailers, pre-orders, gameplay details, and more.