Free games you should download before they’re gone

PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, or Amazon Prime subscribers can get their hands on a different set of free games each month. All three subscription services offer up two or more titles each month in addition to their other perks and features.

These deals are only available for a limited time, though, so gamers should download them while they’re still available.

These are the games available for free in April 2020.

PlayStation Plus

Sony’s Instant Game Collection has been the prime perk of PlayStation Plus since it launched in 2010. It currently offers up two PlayStation 4 titles each month.

These games aren’t permanent additions to their libraries, though. If players let their subscription lapse, the games are locked without renewal or buying the games separately.

Free Instant Game Collection PlayStation 4 games for April 2020:

  • Shadow of the Colossus — Free until April 7
  • Sonic Forces — Free until April 7
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End — Free from April 7 until May 5
  • Dirt Rally 2.0 — Free from April 7 until May 5

Xbox Live Gold

Microsoft has been giving away titles via its Games With Gold program since 2013 and offers four games a month split between Xbox 360 and Xbox One. That’s an important distinction as Xbox 360 games redeemed via Games With Gold will be permanently added to your library while the Xbox One titles require an active subscription to be played.

Free Games With Gold Xbox 360 games for April 2020:

  • Fable Anniversary — Free until April 15
  • Toybox Turbo — Free starting April 16 until April 30

Free Games With Gold Xbox One games for April 2020:

  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero — Free until April 15
  • Project Cars 2 — Free until April 30
  • Knights of the Pen and Paper Bundle — Free starting April 16 until May 15

Twitch Prime

Twitch Prime, which is free to all Amazon Prime members, gives multiple PC games to users each month. These titles are all free to keep forever, so they’ll still be in your library even if your subscription is no longer current

Twitch Prime also offers up a wide range of free cosmetics and in-game loot for a variety of titles.

Free Twitch Prime PC games for April 2020:

  • Turok — Free until April 30
  • Kathy Rain — Free until April 30
  • Earthlock — Free until April 30
  • Etherborn — Free until April 30
  • Lightmatter — Free until April 30

