Share

After a short teaser featuring a monologue by the main villain Cole Walker in Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the actor portraying the character, Jon Bernthal, took the stage at Ubisoft’s E3 2019 conference. Walker leads an enemy faction called the Wolves and players will be accomplishing objectives throughout an open world while the Wolves hunt them down. After Bernthal spoke, Ubisoft Community Developer Laura Cordrey confirmed some features coming in Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

For players that want to play offline, Cordrey said solo players will have A.I. squadmates in Ghost Recon Breakpoint as part of post-launch content. Cordrey also announced Delta Company, a community program that gives players a more direct way to discuss the game, socialize with fellow fans, and share feedback with the developers. Delta Company will feature five different segments: Special Activities, Mission Intel, Company Comms, Team Operations, and Tactical Assault.

Special Activities is dedicated to Ghost Recon Breakpoint cosplayers, fan artists, and writers. Depending on how this section is implemented, fans could be contributing to future promotional material used by the game’s developer and publisher. Mission Intel is a segment dedicated to content creators, as streaming and videographers will be able to access new information and video assets for their creations. Company Comms is essentially a forum for Breakpoint players and it will also feature Q&As with developers. Team Operations will be a space for fans that want to manage Breakpoint community channels. Tactical Assault will be home to for competitive tournament participants and organizers.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint launches October 4 but the developers are hosting a beta that starts on September 5 (registration is available on the official website). The Ghost Recon Breakpoint segment during the E3 conference concluded with a tease for Terminator–related content, which marks the second Terminator crossover revealed at E3 2019. Specific details for how Terminator will be integrated into the game was not revealed but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the legendary character implemented similar to how the Predator was featured in Ghost Recon Wildlands. The Predator joined Wildlands as part of The Hunt DLC and players were tasked with seeking him out and killing him.