Want more gifts? Snag Ghostrunner II for free today only

As part of its annual promotion, the Epic Games Store is giving away Ghostrunner 2 for free, today only. It’s part of a series of free titles handed out daily. It started on December 19 and will continue on until January 1, so you have plenty of chances to get some seriously cool games without dropping a dime.

Ghostrunner 2 is a fast-paced action game set in a gritty cyberpunk future that combines rapid-fire platforming with punishing fights where even a single hit is enough to take you down. The game currently has a Very Positive rating on Steam with nearly 6,000 reviews.

You can expect to get between 8 and 16 hours of playtime out of the game, depending on if you’re just looking for a story or you’re a completionist who wants to sniff out every secret in the game. If you’re just interested in a couple of sidequests here and there, expect an average completion time of around 10 hours.

Ghostrunner 2 joins the ranks of other free games given away this month, including The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, Vampire Survivors, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, TerraTech, Wizard of Legend, Dark and Darker, Dredge, and the excellent Control. Six more games will be given away as part of the daily promotion, with the Epic Games Store returning to its normal weeklong giveaways on January 2.

If you’ve missed out on the previous titles, don’t worry. They’ll likely come back around again in another giveaway, and you can play several of these through other popular game subscription services.