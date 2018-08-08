Digital Trends
‘God of War’ New Game+ adds a steeper challenge to the game in a free update

Cody Perez
Sony Santa Monica announced the God of War New Game+ release date. Players will be able to embark on Kratos and Atreus’ journey once again later this month when the new post-game mode arrives on August 20. The mode will be available to owners of the game as a free update for the title.

The God of War New Game+ release date was revealed in a PlayStation Blog post on Wednesday, August 8, by Sony Santa Monica Community Strategist Aaron Kaufman. Kaufman notes that August 20 not only marks the release of this highly requested mode, but it is also the four-month anniversary since the game’s launch in April.

God of War New Game+ allows players who have completed the story to start it all over again with a ton of new additions and changes that aren’t available in the initial playthrough. Like similar modes, players will begin with all of their previous items intact. This includes armor, enchantments, talismans, resources, and abilities.

Enemies will be an even higher level than before with new techniques, offering players a steeper challenge than before. New Game+ also has some exclusive features. There will be a unique new rarity level of equipment that isn’t found in the first playthrough. In order to upgrade to the best tier in the game, players will need to collect the new resource, Skap Slag.

In addition, the God of War New Game+ will include entirely new armor sets and enchantments to acquire. The new armor included with the update is noted in the blog as “extremely powerful” so you can expect it to be a huge help in taking on the high-level enemies. These will also allow for more customization options for Kratos and his son, Atreus.

The God of War New Game+ update will add the ability to skip cutscenes once you have completed a full playthrough of the story once. This is a great asset that will make speedrunning more simple and allow players to just enjoy the pure action. According to Kaufman, this update will be the largest one for God of War yet when it arrives on August 20.

