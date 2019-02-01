Digital Trends
Gaming

Google could have new controller and social features for Project Stream

Gabe Gurwin
By

Google recently ran technical tests for its Project Stream game streaming service, which lets users play games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in their Chrome browser. The company appears to be interested in changing the type of hardware you use to play your games, as well, as a patent application for controller-side notifications has been filed.

The patent application, which was filed back in October but just published January 31, is for “notifications on a game controller,” and details how information can be presented on a game controller regarding high scores or social invitations. It also mentions “an indication of a notification about a game that is not currently launched on the host device,” presumably so users can quickly switch to a different game from their controller when a friend invites them. Once the user then presses the “action button” it will signal for the host device to launch the game.

Though the application is a continuation of a separate application filed back in 2014, it raises questions regarding the presence and extent of social features in Project Stream. Thus far, all we know about the platform is that it is capable of running games you would potentially not be able to run on your own machine, and the lone supported game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey doesn’t feature multiplayer. Should Project Stream have its own network like PlayStation Network or Xbox Live, you would presumably be able to invite your friends to join your games.

Switch Pro Controller

The controller shown in the patent application drawings is likely just a placeholder image rather than any sort of final design, but if Google is planning a special Project Stream controller, it could do a lot worse. The drawing is something of a cross between the DualShock 4 and the Switch Pro Controller, with symmetrical control sticks and short handles on either side. The directional pad, shoulder buttons, and triggers all look to be standard, as well.

Google will face an increasingly crowded field in game streaming, with Microsoft’s Project xCloud among its biggest competitors. It also appears that Amazon and Verizon could be getting in on the action, and PlayStation Now already lets subscribers stream games from the PlayStation consoles without buying them directly.

Don't Miss

Fortnite season 7, week 9 challenge guide: Pop 10 golden balloons
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Has it really been 17 years? The past, present, and future of the Xbox

From "DirectX Box" to "720," it's been a long, strange trip for Microsoft's Xbox gaming console. Here is what happened, from its odd beginnings to the rumored Scarlett console with streaming.
Posted By Rick Marshall
tips tricks playstation 4 app thumb
Gaming

How to keep a PS4 in your pocket with the PlayStation Mobile app

Sony built the PlayStation 4 with smartphone and mobile integration in mind. Take a look at our guide for connecting your smartphone or tablet to a PS4, so you can browse profiles, trophies, and other content directly on your mobile device.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
destiny 2 curse of osiris review
Gaming

Exotic Masterwork Weapons are in 'Destiny 2.' Here's how to upgrade

Destiny 2's new Masterwork gear offers a number of special bonuses. Here is what you need to know about it, including how to find the gear in the game and even create it yourself.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
piranha plant reportedly corrupting smash save data piranhaangry
Gaming

Piranha Plant reportedly corrupting ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ save files

The new DLC fighter Piranha Plant is reportedly corrupting players' save data in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate if they used it in the All-Stars mode. The character was free for anyone who played the game before January 31.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
diablo 3 microtransactions patch iii beta wizard vs skeleton king 2
Gaming

Blizzard's dismal updates to 'Diablo 3' make 'Path of Exile' the better option

'Diablo 3' season 16, the 'Season of Grandeur,' is live. It attempts to shake up the stale meta-game with a minor tweak, but it falls far short of what fans of the franchise want. Better games like 'Path of Exile' are eating Blizzard's…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Best PS4 Games
Gaming

Most Sony studios reportedly shifting focus to PlayStation 5

A new report from industry analyst Daniel Ahmad claims that the majority of Sony's first-party studios have shifted their focus to the unannounced PlayStation 5 console. Sony will not attend E3 this year.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
most anticipated games of 2019 anthem everything we know
Gaming

Potential in-game store prices for ‘Anthem’ have players upset

A leaked image showing potential in-game store prices for Anthem items has players concerned, as it appears to indicate new armor sets could cost as much as $20. These prices are not final, Bioware said.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
super smash bros ultimate how to get piranha plant dlc piranhasmash
Gaming

Want the Piranha Plant in 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'? Here's how to get it

The Piranha Plant character will arrive as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in February 2019. Here's how you can get the character for free using either a physical or digital version of the game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best gba games minish cap
Gaming

Relive Nintendo’s handheld golden age with the 25 best Game Boy Advance games

The Game Boy Advance was the swan song of the Game Boy era. It also happened to have a boatload of amazing games. We decided to countdown our 25 favorite GBA games from both first-party and third-party.
Posted By Steven Petite
foosball training kickstarter foosfit robotic tool
Emerging Tech

FoosFit foosball trainer gives you a robot opponent to hone your skills against

Created by a crack team of foosball enthusiasts, FoosFit is the robot foosball trainer that promises to give you an intelligent opponent to practice your moves against. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Spotify
Gaming

Get the most life out of your Xbox One controller with these tips

The Xbox One controller has fantastic battery life, but eventually your batteries will still die. To make it even better and ensure you never have to stop gaming, follow these tips.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Microsoft fixes problem that rendered Xbox One systems useless

An issue with Microsoft's Xbox Live service rendered some players' consoles essentially unusable, with black screens displayed on startup. Microsoft said it has identified and fixed the issue.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
metro exodus e3 2017 gameplay reveal
Gaming

Steam users aren’t reacting well to Epic’s ‘Metro Exodus’ exclusivity deal

Steam users are voicing their displeasure over the Metro Exodus Epic Games store exclusivity deal by bombarding the Steam pages of the two previous Metro games with negative reviews.
Posted By Steven Petite
wargroove impressions review feature img
Gaming

'Wargroove' is a delightful tactics game that lets you recruit cute armored pups

Wargroove is a fantastical Advance Wars successor with beautiful pixelated visuals and rewarding grid-based combat. In addition to a meaty campaign, Wargroove has an intuitive map editor that lets you create robust campaigns of your own.
Posted By Steven Petite