Digital Trends
Gaming

Google Stadia vs. Project xCloud: Here’s what we know so far

Will Project xCloud beat Google Stadia in the battle of game-streaming services?

Gabe Gurwin
By
Google Stadia PS5 Xbox Two Anaconda power hardware 3D Realms comparison

It’s 2019, and playing a video game is no longer limited to popping a disc in your console and pressing the power button. Instead, we now have digital downloads and more recently, game-streaming services that allow you to instantly begin playing the latest titles without having to install anything or make an a la carte purchase.

Two of the biggest upcoming game-streaming services are Google Stadia and Microsoft’s Project xCloud, are on the horizon, and both promise unprecedented freedom and ease-of-use for players. They’re sure to offer each other competition, but when it comes down to Google Stadia vs. Project xCloud, which is shaping up to be the more impressive service. Here’s what we know about them so far.

Supported platforms

There will be no dedicated console or box needed to play games on either Google Stadia or Project xCloud, but the two services won’t work identically, either. Depending on the systems you own, one could seem like the better choice, especially if you have a preference in the games you play.

Google Stadia is designed to run through your Chrome web browser. During initial tests as “Project Stream,” it could only be used on desktop computers, but when the final version of Stadia is live, you will be able to use it on devices like phones and tablets, as well. Because it uses your Google account, this theoretically means you’ll be able to stop playing a game on your PC and start playing on your phone in mere moments.

Project xCloud doesn’t look to offer quite this level of seamlessness, but because the technology is built on the existing Xbox infrastructure, you will be able to carry all of your cloud saves and data across the devices you use for xCloud and your other Xbox games. If you play a game on your Xbox One at home and then leave for a week, you should be able to enjoy it via streaming from your phone while you’re gone.

Controllers

google unveils stadia streaming service controller

Google Stadia’s freedom-of-choice approach continues for the controllers the platform will use. You are free to use several different popular game controllers you already own, including the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 and Microsoft’s own Xbox One controller and Xbox Adaptive Controller. Mouse-and-keyboard is also supported.

However, for more platform-specific interactivity, you can use the Google Stadia controller. In terms of form factor, it’s somewhere between the Xbox and PlayStation options, with similar face button and stick layout, and comes with a share button. It also includes a Google Assistant button which allows you to speak into a microphone and get tips for your games on the fly. The Google Stadia controller will be connected to the platform via Wi-Fi.

Project xCloud works a little bit differently. Using a Bluetooth connection, you can pair a standard Xbox One controller with your device of choice and play the games using the same control scheme you would have on your Xbox console – in demonstrations, the controller is mounted to a phone to do this. However, games will also have specially-designed touch control interfaces for those who don’t want to carry a controller with them. We saw Sea of Thieves using this input type during a demonstration, and it mapped actions to virtual buttons on the screen.

Streaming Quality

Google and Microsoft are not promising the same streaming quality on their services, at least when it comes to resolution. This is hardly surprising, as Microsoft’s Xbox consoles continue to be its go-to destination for 4K and HDR gaming.

At launch, Google Stadia will support 4K gaming with HDR and 60 frames per second, and will lower down to 720p resolution for those with slower internet speeds. In the future, it could get up to 8K resolution and 120 frames per second. The GPU Google is using in its data centers allow for up to 10.7 TFLOPS of power, which is nearly double what the Xbox One X is capable of. To run games at 4K, players will need 30 Mbps or higher in internet speed. During our tests of Project Stream, we found the quality of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to be good, but not as impressive as if it had been running on a console.

Microsoft has not shared specifics regarding resolution targets for xCloud, but it will be leveraging its own 54 Azure data center regions to power the service. Because of the local Bluetooth connectivity, and assuming the service has low latency, it should provide players with an experience comparable to what they get on the Xbox One or PC.

What players might not get, however, is an experience on par with the upcoming PlayStation and Xbox systems. According to 3D Realms VP Frederik Schreiber, the PS5 and Xbox “Anaconda” systems will be far more powerful than Stadia in particular. It remains to be seen if this is actually the case, but with the PS5 confirmed to support ray tracing and 8K resolution already, it seems likely that it is.

Games

Assassin's Creed Odyssey review

Google Stadia will have a large selection of third-party games available when it launches. Among these are multiple Ubisoft games like Trials Rising and the upcoming Skull & Bones, as well as Doom Eternal from Bethesda. Developers can sign up to apply for Stadia development on the official developer website. Stadia will support multiple game engines, including popular choices like Unreal and Unity.

We also know something is in the works from major independent developer Q-Games, and it will make use of the service’s “State Share” feature. However, we don’t know what the game will be or even its genre. Rime studio Tequila Works was featured during the announcement presentation, as well, so it will likely have involvement.

Alongside third-party games, Google is also jumping head-first into game development with Stadia. Former Electronic Arts and Ubisoft producer Jade Raymond will lead Stadia Games and Entertainment, a first-party studio dedicated to producing exclusive titles for the platform.

Project xCloud won’t be getting exclusive games. Instead, you’ll be able to enjoy the same games you did on your Xbox One console or PC. If you are choosing a service based on which will offer you more unique experiences, Google Stadia looks to be the early winner here.

That being said, Microsoft is bolstering its first-party game development studios, with the recently acquisitions of Obsidian Entertainment, Ninja Theory, Compulsion Games, and Playground Games, as well as the establishment of The Initiative. We will not see the fruits of these studios’ labor quite yet, but it points to exciting possibilities in a few years.

Features

Google Stadia is designed to create a more organic and symbiotic relationship between game developers, content creators, and players, with a series of tools to enhance games – both during their creation and afterward.

Developers will have access to the Style Transfer ML feature for environmental design, which could cut down on the time it takes to add skins or textures to play areas. During a demonstration at GDC 2019, we saw the AI-powered tool add several different textures to a black-and-white environment, effectively transforming it seamlessly.

Game developers and publishers will have an easier time getting their games into the hands of players, as well. When watching a YouTube advertisement for a game from a company’s official channel, there will now be a button you can click to instantly start playing the game. Because there is no download necessary, you can get from watching the video to playing the game in less than five seconds.

If a streamer is playing your favorite game on YouTube, you will be able to join them in their game, as well. Using Stadia’s “Crowd Play,” you can jump into the same game they are playing and even join their multiplayer session. Most excitingly, you can also jump into a version of the game with their save data and start exactly where they were.

Features like these have not been shared yet for Project xCloud, but Microsoft promises more details over the next few months. E3 seems like the most likely place for a new announcement to be made, particularly as Microsoft will be the only first-party console company to be holding a traditional press conference this year.

Pricing and availability

Neither Microsoft nor Google have revealed the pricing structure for their respective streaming platforms yet. With Microsoft, we have the precedent of Xbox Game Pass, which typically costs $15 per month for access to a vault of games. We anticipate xCloud being priced similarly, as Game Pass also includes access to all first-party games on launch day.

Microsoft is planning public tests for xCloud in 2019, but did not specify the regions in which it will be available. Google Stadia, meanwhile, will begin arriving to the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and most of Europe in 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free MMORPGs
bethesda reveals rage 2 pc requirements custom dreamcast
Gaming

Rage 2 PC requirements are steep, so play it on this custom Dreamcast instead

Bethesda revealed the PC requirements of Rage 2, which may be too steep for some gamers. Instead of upgrading their rigs, players may first want to join a raffle to win a custom Dreamcast that can run the first-person shooter.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
google duplex hands on io2018 2836
Mobile

It's Pixel season! Here's everything we expect to see at Google I/O next week

It's almost time for Google to show us its most highly-anticipated releases of early 2019. But what can you expect at Google I/O 2019? More details of the new Android version are certain, but there are seemingly a few surprises.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Overwatch
Gaming

Blizzard has ‘large ambitions’ for Overwatch, hints at possible spinoff

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack said that the developer has "large ambitions" for the Overwatch universe. The development team will be splitting time between the existing game and "other work," which may be referring to a spinoff.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
rockstar suing bbc grand theft auto 5 guide main
Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors suggest multiple cities, launch on next-gen consoles

Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to feature multiple cities, including Liberty City and Vice City. The game is also said to be launching on next-generation consoles, as the current consoles will not be able to run it.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
godzilla xbox one x up for grabs
Gaming

Microsoft unleashes Xbox One X consoles inspired by Godzilla and friends

Microsoft created four exclusive Xbox One X consoles with designs based on Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. No purchases are necessary to join the raffle for the consoles, while you await Godzilla's return to the big screen.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
wargroove impressions review feature img
Gaming

Get Nindie with it and check out these awesome indie games for the Switch

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes indies feel at home on the platform. Luckily, there are plenty of great titles to choose from. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch indie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
celeste switch review 5
Gaming

Tired of the same PS4 annual releases? Try one of these indie games instead

While big budget games rely on practical innovation, indie games dive head first into new, unexplored territories. If the quirky and unusual appeal to you, take a look at our list of the best indie games on PS4.
Posted By Steven Petite
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be forewarned, these free MMORPGs will slay your spare time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Here are the best weapons in Fallout 4, and where to find them

The sprawling wasteland of Fallout 4 can be a really tough place without a solid weapon (or three) at your side. Here are 24 of the best in the game and where to find them, including those specific to Nuka-World.
Posted By Will Fulton
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok leak teases better open-world exploration

The latest Assassin's Creed leak echoes the rumors of a Viking setting and suggests the name will be Ragnarok. The game will be cross-gen and feature co-op gameplay, ship combat, and more.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.