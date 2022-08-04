 Skip to main content
Google gives LG TV owners three free months of Stadia Pro

Phil Nickinson
By

Google and LG today announced that they’re giving three months of access to Stadia Pro to new and existing owners of LG TVs.

Stadia is Google’s cloud-based gaming service that works with various devices such as LG televisions, Chromecast with Google, and other supported hardware. There’s nothing to plug in — you just pair a controller and get things going with the Stadia app on your phone, and you’re good to go.

Stadia itself is free — you just buy the games. Stadia Pro costs $10 a month and ramps things up with discounts on some titles — and others made free altogether. It also unlocks 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and 5.1 surround sound with HDR.

Google Stadia on an LG TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

There is a little fine print here, of course. While the deal is open to anyone who has an LG TV running WebOS 5.0 or higher, you’ll need to be a new subscriber to Stadia Pro. You’ll also need to take advantage of the deal from August 10, 2022, to January 31, 2023. The deal will be visible within the LG Content Store on your TV. Scan a QR code and take care of things on your phone, and you’ll be on your way.

Stadia has more than 250 games available to purchase. Everything is streamed over the Internet — which means you’ll want to make sure you’ve got some decent speed — and there are no long loading times or multi-gigabyte game updates to wait on.

LG, meanwhile, has some of the best TVs you can buy in 2022, including the incredible LG G2 Gallery Series OLED TV. How good? From our review: “The LG G2 is an absolutely remarkable, jaw-droppingly gorgeous TV to behold, and it earns every cent of its asking price. For those looking for a premium home entertainment experience, the LG G2 OLED Evo TV is one of the best options on the market today.”

In other words, the perfect platform for three months free of Stadia Pro.

