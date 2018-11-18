These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

The Chrome Web Store offers a lot more than just a healthy dose of extensions, themes, and other nifty apps. It also houses an impressive collection of games that can be directly played on the browser for a small fee, or nothing at all.

Many of the same great titles that are available on your smartphone, tablet, and high-end gaming console are also available on Chrome. Now all you need to know is which games are worth your precious time. Below are some of our favorite games currently available on Google Chrome.

Yes, the name sounds a lot like another infamous virtual pet, and that’s on purpose. Half game and half productivity tool, the Tabagotchi is an extension that gives you a little creature to take care of by keeping your tabs to a minimum.

As you surf the web and open more tabs, your pet will get sick, but closing them will result in a happier pet. After several hours of browsing with five or fewer tabs, the Tabagotchi will even evolve into something more impressive.

The ridiculously popular number-matching game is available as a Chrome extension, as well! In 2048, you must combine identical numbers in order to add them together and eventually collect the coveted 2048 tile, all while attempting to keep your board from getting overcrowded and ending your game prematurely. It’s simple, but it’s a whole lot of fun, and figuring out where each tile is going to move as you slide the board left, right, up, and down is tricky and addictive.

Auto-running platformers are the bread and butter of the free-to-play browser game scene, but these games can be turned into something entirely more interesting with just one simple tweak.

In Robbers in Town, you play as two separate criminals trying to escape from a local bank with their stash of cash in tow. One directional arrow controls the first robber, while another controls the second, and they must both be used to avoid obstacles and get more cash.