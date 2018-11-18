These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

The Chrome Web Store offers a lot more than just a healthy dose of extensions, themes, and other nifty apps. It also houses an impressive collection of games that can be directly played on the browser for a small fee, or nothing at all.
Many of the same great titles that are available on your smartphone, tablet, and high-end gaming console are also available on Chrome. Now all you need to know is which games are worth your precious time. Below are some of our favorite games currently available on Google Chrome.
Tabagotchi
Yes, the name sounds a lot like another infamous virtual pet, and that’s on purpose. Half game and half productivity tool, the Tabagotchi is an extension that gives you a little creature to take care of by keeping your tabs to a minimum.
As you surf the web and open more tabs, your pet will get sick, but closing them will result in a happier pet. After several hours of browsing with five or fewer tabs, the Tabagotchi will even evolve into something more impressive.
2048
The ridiculously popular number-matching game is available as a Chrome extension, as well! In 2048, you must combine identical numbers in order to add them together and eventually collect the coveted 2048 tile, all while attempting to keep your board from getting overcrowded and ending your game prematurely. It’s simple, but it’s a whole lot of fun, and figuring out where each tile is going to move as you slide the board left, right, up, and down is tricky and addictive.
Robbers in Town
Auto-running platformers are the bread and butter of the free-to-play browser game scene, but these games can be turned into something entirely more interesting with just one simple tweak.
In Robbers in Town, you play as two separate criminals trying to escape from a local bank with their stash of cash in tow. One directional arrow controls the first robber, while another controls the second, and they must both be used to avoid obstacles and get more cash.
Nords: Heroes of the North
The wintery realm of Shingard is under assault by the evil Ice Queen. In Nords: Heroes of the North, you can take command of various Nordic of strongholds spread throughout the land and strike up alliances or rivalries with neighboring clans of Orcs and Elves.
Diplomacy and strategy become key tools as you work to build up your army to defend your strongholds from the Ice Queen’s undead hordes.
Free Rider HD
Free Rider HD is the best ragdoll-based racer on the Chrome store. With 80 unique levels, multiple vehicle types, and tons of achievements to unlock, the game provides plenty of challenges to overcome. However, the game’s best feature is its robust user community.
Free Rider HD also gives players the ability to create their own detailed, 2D racing levels. Players have crafted more than 50,000 custom levels at this point, which you can use to challenge your friends or the worldwide leaderboards.
Treasure Arena
With Treasure Arena, up to four friends can battle one another in a retro-style grudge match that mimics the old-school arcade games of yesteryear. Each level is littered with enemy monsters that you and your friends must eradicate together, while simultaneously competing to gather the most coins. As you take down enemies, you can loot treasure chests to gain better weapons and gear, all of which give you a competitive edge over your friends.
