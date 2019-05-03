Digital Trends
One developer expects next Xbox and PS5 to be more powerful than Google Stadia

Charles Singletary Jr.
The midway point of this current generation of home consoles from Sony and Microsoft were solid upgrades, yet Google is positioning its Stadia game streaming platform to be even more powerful than the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X combined. However, GamingBolt spoke with 3D Realms vice president Frederik Schreiber and he expects the PS5 and Xbox Anaconda will exceed Stadia by far.

The Google Stadia could have a negative impact on our planet when it launches in fall of this year, but one perceived negative gaming-specific issue Schreiber points out is that the platform is facing off against current-gen console hardware that will soon be obsolete.

“With each generation of platforms, the development environment has come closer to PC standards, which benefits all developers,” Schreiber told the publication. “We expect the next generation of consoles to be easier to develop for, alongside a much needed overall boost in performance.”

Schreiber explained how the next-generation consoles will take advantage of GPU, memory, and CPU enhancements that have been developed since the current-gen consoles launched. Granted, the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X both have taken advantage of some improvements and deliver better performance than the base consoles, but entirely new devices in the PS5 and the code-named Xbox Anaconda will be leaps ahead of their predecessors.

“We expect the next generation of consoles to be easier to develop for, alongside a much needed overall boost in performance,” he adds. There’s still much to be learned about Google Stadia, including how difficult or easy it will be to develop for the platform, but Google does benefit from launching many months before the PS5 and Xbox Anaconda are estimated to arrive.

Sony revealed a few specs for the PS5 recently and, soon after, anonymous sources stated that the Xbox Anaconda is even more powerful. The Google Stadia isn’t heavily dependent on consumer-purchased hardware, so there is always a chance that Google can improve the platform’s output with better components in the many data centers that will be needed to push this streaming service forward. With Stadia in the mix, the next generation of home console gaming is going to have some interesting new obstacles to overcome.

