Tencent and Logitech are making a cloud gaming handheld device

George Yang
By

Tencent Games and Logitech have joined forces to create a handheld device focusing on cloud gaming. It’s currently referred to as the “Logitech G Gaming Handheld” and is scheduled to release later this year.

“Logitech G’s leadership in PC and console gaming gear make them an ideal partner to help us realize the vision of bringing a better gaming experience to gamers around the globe,” said Daniel Wu, general manager of Tencent Games Smart Solution Innovation Lab, in a press release. “Today marks the start of a new opportunity for our companies to further push the frontiers of gaming devices.”

The handheld gaming device will support multiple different cloud gaming services, and discussions with teams at Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now are currently underway. It wouldn’t be surprising if other cloud gaming platforms, such as Google Stadia and Amazon Luna, are in the works as well, though they weren’t referenced in this announcement.

“As one of the leading global platforms for game development, publishing, and operations, Tencent Games has been at the forefront of innovation, and it’s why we partnered with them,” Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G, said in the announcement. “As someone that grew up playing video games, the idea of being able to stream and play AAA games almost anywhere is super exciting, and we can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

Cloud gaming has been getting more attention lately, as PlayStation recently announced its own special edition of the Backbone, a mobile-gaming controller that allows players to utilize PlayStation Remote Play on their iOS devices. Samsung also will be adding Amazon Luna to its Gaming Hub, a dedicated app for cloud gaming on its latest line of smart TVs.

The Logitech G Gaming Handheld is set to be released before the end of 2022.

