The best Google Stadia games (March 2020)

Google Stadia may have had a disappointing launch with an extremely limited library of games and only a handful of the long list of promised features. Although there are still a lot of features missing, Google has bolstered Stadia’s library with more games, offering greater variety for those wanting to get in on the cloud gaming craze.

We’re here to give you a list of the best games on Google Stadia so you know which titles you should pick up and which you should avoid. Although there are no truly bad games on Stadia, the 14 options below are the best of the best.

Further reading

Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is the perfect game for Google Stadia for one reason: Cross-save support. Although Destiny 2 is a great game in its own right, the fact that you can play on multiple systems or transfer your save from another system greases the Google Stadia transition wheel. Plus, Destiny 2 is perfect for some quick battles while you’re on the go.

Although it’s free to play on other platforms, it isn’t clear if the game will be free on Stadia once the Base tier launches. Currently, however, Stadia Pro subscribers can download and play the game free of charge, along with all of its expansions.

Read our full Destiny 2 review

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders Genesis is the fourth entry in the long-running Darksiders series, but unlike the previous three games, it ditches the third-person beat ‘em up style. Instead, Genesis is more akin to something like Diablo or Torchlight, with an isometric point of view and action RPG mechanics.

It was actually developed by Airship Syndicate, the same studio that developed the excellent Battle Chasers: Nightwar. In it, you can switch back and forth between the fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse, Strife, and his brother, War. Jumping back and forth allows you to approach combat in a variety of different ways, breaking up the often monotonous button mashing of other action RPGs.

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is, for the most part, just another Borderlands game. Although that’s a selling point in its own right, the third entry in Gearbox’s humorous FPS-RPG seems like more of the same. Thankfully, Borderlands 3 improves upon the previous entries in the series in almost every way. With the addition of climbing ledges you’re close to and a slide, the game feels more fast-paced than ever.

In previous games, the best approach was usually to stay far back and pick off a few key enemies before jumping into the battle. Borderlands 3, however, takes a lot of notes from the 2016 reboot of Doom. Combat happens in open arenas, with you in the center. With your new move set in tow, you’re easily able to jump and dash your way around enemies, leading to much more visceral combat.

Read our full Borderlands 3 preview

Gylt

Gylt is the first and only Google Stadia exclusive on our list. It’s a puzzle game developed by the small Spanish studio Tequila Works, who also created Deadlight and Rime. Like previous Tequila games, Gylt is a story-driven game with puzzle elements, though it dives deeper into the horror aspect of the studio’s previous titles.

You play as Sally, a young girl searching for her lost friend Emily. On your journey, you’ll encounter myriad different devilish creatures to sneak past. If, however, you’re caught in their eyesight, you can use your flashlight to fight off the beasts. Gylt is a short game without much in the way of mechanics, but the story and atmosphere are enough to make it an enjoyable Stadia title.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed has a tumultuous history. The first few entries in the series were some of the best to come out of Ubisoft, but the onslaught of new titles, spin-offs, and collections quickly grew stale. Odyssey breaks the tradition, however, with more RPG mechanics than previous titles, a larger open world, and an engaging story.

Odyssey may be the only Assassin’s Creed game on Stadia, but that’s not why we’re including it. It’s one of the best games in the series, expanding the stealth-action focus of previous titles to include dialogue choices, branching quests, and multiple endings. Outside of the mechanics, Odyssey also goes where the series has never gone: Ancient Greece. In the game, you play as a mercenary caught in the middle of a fictional war between Sparta and Athens.

Read our full Assassin’s Creed Odyssey review

Doom

The 2016 reboot of Doom showcases the right way to rejuvenate a franchise. Instead of capturing nostalgia around the the 1993 classic, this Doom installation embodies the emotional response that made the original so successful in the first place. It’s a ruthless shooter with some of the most intense encounters in gaming.

Intense, yes, but not unbearable. Doom pulls some video game magic in making you feel in control of any particular encounter. They’re intense, but not to the point that the game feels difficult or unfair. Instead, Doom sends you on a power trip through hell, ripping and tearing through all of underworld’s demonic incarnations.

Read our full Doom (2016) review

Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XV gets a lot of flack for being stuck in development hell for so many years, but despite the long wait, it remains one of the best Final Fantasy games around. If nothing else, seeing the stunning landscapes and handcrafted character models on your phone or laptop is a sight to behold.

You take the role of prince Noctis in the game, who sets off on a road trip with his three friends to meet his wife-to-be, Lady Lunafreya. Disaster strikes, however, when Noctis’ home of Insomnia is attacked and his father killed. Now, miles and miles away from the kingdom Noctis must lead, your job is to fight the threat to your homeland and cement yourself as king.

Read our full Final Fantasy XV review

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus is the third entry in Deep Silver’s post-apocalyptic FPS series. Like the previous titles, you play as Artyom in Exodus, a survivor of the nuclear war in Russia who has joined a group of survivors in the Moscow Metro.

Discontent with the leadership inside the Metro, Artyom sets off on the Aurora, one of the few functioning trains left, to prove that other survivors exist. Like other Metro games, Exodus has a lot of twists and plenty of choices, which lead to vastly different endings.

Read our full Metro Exodus review

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 seems like more of the same, and for the most part, it is. However, it’s the third Mortal Kombat game developed by NetherRealm Studios, who also created the two Injustice games. As is the case with previous NetherRealm games, Mortal Kombat 11 introduces new mechanics to the time-tested fighting formula.

The two new additions are Fatal Blows and Krushing Blows. The former allow you to unleash a massive amount of damage to your opponent if your health drops below 30%. Krushing Blows, on the other hand, are cinematic versions of a character’s special moves, requiring specific button inputs and circumstances to occur.

Read our full Mortal Kombat 11 review

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a jaw-droppingly massive game. Like the previous entry in the series and other Rockstar titles, RDR2 is an open-world game with sandbox elements. There’s a main story and various side quests, all of which are interesting. However, you’re also free to explore, hunt, loot, and camp on your own time.

RDR2 is actually a prequel, starting 12 years before the events of the original game. In it, you play as Arthur Morgan, a high-ranking thief part of the Van der Linde gang, which John Marston, the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption, is also a part of. RDR2 explains the events leading up to the 2010 entry, but instead of forcing you to play as Marston again, the game shows a different perspective through the eyes of Arthur Morgan.

Read our full Red Dead Redemption 2 review

Kine

Kine is a weird game for Google to include in its Stadia roster, since it’s developed by only a single person: Gwen Frey. It’s not a large game, both in terms of length and popularity, but it deserves a lot more attention than it’s been given. Throughout the game, you play as three different machines, each of which are trying to be a musician.

In terms of mechanics, Kine is a 3D puzzle game. Controlling one of the machines, you’ll need to flip your way around the environment to see the best path to take to make it to the end. Gameplay-wise, it’s simple. However, the barebones mechanics are made up for with a gorgeous hand-drawn art style and fantastic music.

Thumper

Thumper is weird but in the best way possible. It’s a rhythm game where you play as a metallic beetle, hurling toward something at breakneck speed. Unlike other rhythm titles, however, Thumper isn’t about hitting the beats of popular songs. Instead, it features original, hellish music with certain themes. As you progress through each stage, those themes become more involved, building toward a boss battle that looks like it was ripped straight out of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

Mechanically, there are only a handful of moves you can perform in Thumper. You can jump to avoid obstacles, slam to hit notes, and lean to hit curves in the track. These elements create a sound that mirrors the themes of the soundtrack, creating a unique call-and-response rhythm.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

All three of the Tomb Raider reboot games are on Stadia, but Rise of the Tomb Raider is the best. Unlike 2013’s Tomb Raider, which was more of an origin story for Lara Croft than an actual Tomb Raider game, Rise fully embraces the cinematic action the series is known for. Set a year after the first game, you play as a PTSD-ridden Lara Croft, who sets off on an adventure to explain the supernatural events she experienced in the first entry.

Rise hits a sweet spot in the series. Expanding upon Tomb Raider in terms of mechanics, story, and scope, the game feels more robust in just about every way. However, its follow-up, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, feels like more of the same. If you’re a fan of the series, we recommend playing all three. For those just wanting to dip their toes in, however, Rise is the best place to start.

Read our full Rise of the Tomb Raider review

Trials Rising

Trials Rising is the latest in Ubisoft’s popular physics-based cycle racer series, adding even more bikes, tracks, and secrets to the two-decade-old franchise. If you’re new, Trials puts you in the shoes of a motorcycle racer, as you complete short races with deadly obstacles. The camera isn’t behind your rider, however. Instead, you see them from the side, using leaning and physics to build up momentum as the race goes along.

Countless mobile games have copied the formula, but Trials did it first, and Rising shows how two decades of experience can pay off. Although Rising has microtransactions — a “feature” the game was rightly berated for upon launch — there’s enough content out of the gate for dozens of hours of gameplay.

Editors' Recommendations