Destiny: Rising turns Bungie’s MMO into a free-to-play mobile game

Eyes up, Guardians — a new entry in the Destiny universe has just been announced. Destiny: Rising is a new mobile spinoff for IOS and Android developed by NetEase Games set in an alternate timeline and is scheduled to enter its first closed alpha test this November.

The Destiny franchise has evolved a great deal since its initial release in 2014, but has never branched out beyond console and PC. Partnering with established mobile developer NetEase Games, Destiny: Rising will begin a new chapter in the Destiny universe as a free-to-play mobile RPG. Set in what is being called the post-Dark Age era many years before Destiny, a new cast of Lightbearers has begun to fight back against its oppressors with the help of the Iron Lords.

Destiny: Rising will feature a suite of PvE and PvP content, including a campaign, co-op strikes for up to six players, raid-like gauntlets, and a mysterious new PvP mode called Shifting Gates. It will also be playable in first or third-person, which we see being done on the fly in the announcement trailer. It will allow for touch controls but encourages the use of Bluetooth controllers for the best experience.

In a press release, both Bungie and NetEase Games commented on the opportunity of expanding the Destiny lore and player base through a mobile entry. “Destiny is an incredible franchise with a passionate and dedicated global fanbase. As huge fans ourselves, we are humbled and thrilled for the opportunity to bring gamers an action-packed RPG shooter set within the Destiny Universe,” says Ethan Wang, NetEase senior vice president.

Terry Redfield, creative lead at Bungie, adds:”For over a decade, we have built this universe to contain many unique and wonderful stories, and we are excited to see mobile gamers be able to experience this new take on the Destiny universe from the creative team at NetEase.”

Destiny: Rising has no official release date, but will enter its first closed alpha test on November 1 and run for an undetermined length of time. Those who preregister for the test and meet the requirements will be chosen at random and feature some of the game’s campaign and at least one map for each of the game modes.

