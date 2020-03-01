Gaming

Greninja wins vote for Pokémon of the Year; Pikachu falls out of Top 10

By

Greninja, the final evolution of Pokémon X and Y water-type starter Froakie, was named Pokémon of the Year, while perennial favorite Pikachu appears to have fallen out of popularity.

The polls, organized by The Pokémon Company and held through Google, asked fans to vote for their favorite once per day, from one region at a time. After the dust had settled, Greninja, who is also a part of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, came out on top with just over 140,000 votes, beating second-place Lucario with about 102,000 votes and third-place Mimikyu with about 99,000 votes.

Here are the top 10 Pokémon of the Year:

  1. Greninja – 140,559 votes
  2. Lucario – 102,259 votes
  3. Mimikyu – 99,077 votes
  4. Charizard – 93,968 votes
  5. Umbreon – 67,062 votes
  6. Sylveon – 66,029 votes
  7. Garchomp – 61,877 votes
  8. Rayquaza – 60,939 votes
  9. Gardevoir – 60,596 votes
  10. Gengar – 60,214 votes

The top 10 features mostly Pokémon from the expanded collections, including a couple of Eevolutions, but only two from the original 151. That honor goes to Charizard and Gengar, while Pikachu, with a recent movie and the face of various spin-off games, is conspicuously missing.

Pikachu is found all the way down in the 19th spot with about 48,000 votes. Other first-generation Pokémon in the top 30 are Bulbasaur at 13th with about 56,000 votes and Eevee at 20th with nearly 48,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the Pokémon that received the most votes from each region are as follows:

  • Kanto – Charizard
  • Johto – Umbreon
  • Hoenn – Rayquaza
  • Sinnoh – Lucario
  • Unova – Chandelure
  • Kalos – Greninja
  • Alola – Mimikyu
  • Galar – Dragapult

The results for Pokémon of the Year were announced on National Pokémon Day, which is also when The Pokémon Company revealed the monkey-like Zarude.

Zarude is a new mythical dark/grass-type Pokémon that will soon find its way into Pokémon Sword and Shield for the Nintendo Switch. There is not much information about Zarude for now, but The Pokémon Company should provide more details as its arrival draws nearer.

The Pokémon Company recently launched Pokémon Home, an app that allows players to store and transfer Pokémon between games. It had a successful release week with 1.3 million downloads between Android and iOS, coming on the heels of backlash from hardcore fans against Pokémon Sword and Shield for Game Freak’s alleged shortcomings on the games’ development.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2020

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

How to get special items in Pokémon Go

pokemon go pokefit lumia 950

The bestselling games of all time

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

The best Game Boy games of all time

best game boy games image

What matters (and what doesn’t) when buying a gaming desktop

origin millenium desktop review angle

Here are all the juicy details on Animal Crossing: New Horizons

everything we know animal crossing new horizons switch animalcrossingnewhorizons 01

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of February 28

Digital Trends Live: Coronavirus’s continued fallout, and more

How to master the new Final Fantasy XIV Ocean Fishing minigame

The best Google Home games

Rockstar might be teasing new games with cryptic images

Rockstar Teaser Image

Kojima Productions teaser could hint at new Silent Hill project

P.T.

GDC postponed over Coronavirus concerns, so gaming firms forge new plans

gdc wrap show floor 2014 oculus

Game Developers Conference postponed due to Coronavirus concerns

Square Enix and chocolatier Ferrero offer sweet deal on FFVII Remake Tifa theme