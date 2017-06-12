Watch the Intel PC Gaming Show at E3 2017 right here

Why it matters to you If you want to learn about the current happenings in PC gaming, the Intel PC Gaming Show is a can't-miss event.

Entering its third year as a major presentation at E3, one major question about the PC Gaming Show that we have is: Will it rein in its length? In both 2015 and 2016, the conference ran in excess of two hours, making it the longest major press conference in both years. That is not to say that the presentations were filled with duds. Last year, Cliff Bleszinski took the stage to talk Lawbreakers, New World Interactive announced its follow-up to Insurgency, a World War II shooter called Day of Infamy, and we saw a slew of virtual reality announcements for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, including the excellent Superhot. But much of the time in each of the first two years was given to games we already knew of and, in some cases, trailers and gameplay that we had already seen for those games. There is reason to believe that Intel’s show will turn things around this year, though.

How to watch

The Intel PC Gaming Show kicks off Monday at 10 a.m. (PT). It will be streamed on Twitch, but you can watch it right here with us in the window above.

What to expect

While this conference is a little harder to predict than other major conferences, we know a few things that will be featured on stage. For starters, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds developer Bluehole Studio will have some news and announcements about its ridiculously popular survival game. Firaxis Games and 2K will be in attendance to announce a major new addition for XCOM 2, a game that we awarded a perfect score. Klei Entertainment will announce its follow-up to Oxygen Not Included, which entered Early Access earlier this year. Creative Assembly will discuss Total War: Warhammer 2. Also, look for Harebrained to talk about the status of its Kickstarter-backed BattleTech. Microsoft reps will also take the stage, presumably to discuss the Play Anywhere program.

Naturally, there will be more trailers, announcements, and looks at upcoming VR titles as well.